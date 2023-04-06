Maundy Thursday 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages and Prayers

MAUNDY THURSDAY 2023: The Thursday prior to Easter Sunday is known as Maundy Thursday. This auspicious day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples which occurred the night before he was crucified. The word Maundy has been derived from a Latin word Mandatum, which means commandment.

One of the holiest days in Christianity, Maundy Thursday is observed across the globe. Maundy Thursday services often include the celebration of Holy Communion and the washing of feet, as well as readings from the Bible and hymns.

On this special day, here are some quotes, messages or prayers that you can share with your friends and family:

Maundy Thursday 2023: Quotes

1) “After giving gratitude, he broke it, declaring, ‘This is my body, which is for you.’ Do this as a tribute to me."

2) “I give you a new commandment: that you love one another as I have loved you. You should love one another the way I have loved you."

3) “I’ve loved you in the same way that my Father has loved me. Stay true to my affection."

Maundy Thursday 2023: Messages

1) On this holy day, let us honor the memory of Jesus Christ by serving others and spreading love and compassion throughout the world. May we all be inspired by his example of selflessness and sacrifice.

2) On this Maundy Thursday, let us remember the commandment that Jesus gave to his disciples to love one another. May we all strive to follow in his footsteps and show compassion and kindness to those around us.

3) Wishing you a blessed Maundy Thursday filled with love, peace, and reflection. On this holy day and always, may God’s grace be with you.

Maundy Thursday 2023: Prayers

1) Heavenly Father, as we gather to commemorate the Last Supper of your Son, Jesus Christ, we pray that we may be filled with love and compassion for one another. May the Holy Spirit guide us to serve others and to follow the example of Christ, who washed the feet of his disciples in an act of humble service. Amen.

2) Lord Jesus, on this Maundy Thursday, we remember your sacrifice for us and the love that you showed to your disciples. We pray that we may be strengthened in our faith and that our hearts may be filled with the love and compassion that you exemplified. As you loved us, please help us to love one another. Amen.

