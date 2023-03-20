Maximizing Your Summer Sleep With These Simple Tricks

The summer is here. During this season of the year, days get longer, and the nights become shorter. While summer is perfect for outdoor activities and socializing, it brings disruption in the sleeping cycle of many. The change in the weather, in addition to heat and humidity, can make it challenging for some people to fall asleep or stay asleep. And as it has been proved in previous studies, a lack of good night’s sleep can lead to many health issues. Fortunately, there are a variety of actions you may try to cool off in the evening and keep a comfortable temperature around you all night. With these simple tips, you can get sound sleep on long summer days.

Keep Your Bedroom Cool:

The temperature of your room plays a crucial role in regulating your sleep cycle. Ideally, the temperature of your room should be between 60-67°F. During summer, keep your windows and curtains closed during the day to prevent the heat from entering your room. At night, open them up to let the cool breeze in. You can also use a fan or air conditioning to regulate the temperature in your room. Invest in Quality Bedding:

The type of bedding you use can affect the quality of your sleep. During summer, opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. These materials are breathable and help to regulate your body temperature, ensuring you remain comfortable throughout the night. Additionally, invest in a good quality mattress and pillows that provide the right support for your body. Create a Nighttime Routine:

A nighttime routine can help signal to your body that it’s time to sleep. Before bed, try to engage in calming activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practising meditation or yoga. Avoid using electronics before bedtime. Stay Hydrated:

Dehydration can cause discomfort and disrupt your sleep. Make sure to consume enough water throughout the day in the heat. However, avoid drinking too much water before bedtime as it can lead to frequent trips to the bathroom, disrupting your sleep. Limit Caffeine and Alcohol:

Caffeine and alcohol can interfere with your sleep cycle, making it harder for you to fall asleep and stay asleep. Try to limit your intake of caffeine and alcohol, especially in the evening. Instead, opt for herbal tea or a glass of water before bed. Block Out Light and Noise:

Exposure to light and noise can disrupt your sleep cycle. During summer, the sun rises earlier, and there may be more outdoor activities that generate noise. Use blackout curtains to block out the light, and wear earplugs or use white noise machines to block out noise. Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule:

A consistent sleep schedule can help regulate your sleep cycle. Even on weekends, try to keep your bedtime and wake-up times consistent. Your body will learn when it is time to sleep and wake up thanks to this practice.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here