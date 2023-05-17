Meet Janmejoy Das, The Man Behind Jamshedpur's Famous Kulfi Falooda

Falooda is one of the most popular summer desserts. It is loved by people of all ages and is one of the most popular street foods. One of its many varieties, shahi falooda has many flavours. However, recently, the kulfi falooda, which is found near Bata Chowk in Sakchi market in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, has won everyone’s heart. Janmejoy Das sells kulfi falooda and he has now shared the recipe behind his mouth-watering kulfi, which can be easily made at home. Today, we are going to tell you the secret recipe for Janmejoy Das kulfi falooda.

According to the reports, Das has been selling the falooda mix kulfi to the people since 2000 and people come to him from faraway places. In a recent media interaction, he said that he prepares kulfi falooda at home, mainly with the help of milk and cream. Janmejoy Das sells three varieties of kulfi falooda that include plain kulfi falooda which costs Rs 15, kaju kesar kulfi falooda which costs Rs 20, and kaju pista flavour which costs Rs 20. He cuts the kulfi into small pieces on the plate for the customers, mixes falooda in it, and then serves it to them.

He further said that his kulfis are initially prepared with the help of milk and cream. Then he adds cashews, pistachios, almonds, cardamom and custard powder to it and mixes them well to bring out the taste. His service is available daily from 10 am to 9:30 pm at the cart.

But do you know that Falooda is a very popular street food, especially, in north India? Let’s take a look at how you can make shahi falooda at home.

Ingredients:

Mawa and Rose flavoured kulfi – 6

Milk - 1/2 litre

Sabja Seeds - 1/2 cup

Sugar - 3 tbsp

Gelatin Powder - 2 tsp

Strawberry syrup - 3 tsp

Falooda mix pistachio flavour – 1

Dry fruits finely chopped - 1/3 cup

Tutti Frutti - 2 tsp

Choco Chips - 2 tsp

Cherry - 2 tsp

Rose syrup - as required

Recipe:

First, take sabja seeds and soak them in 2 cups of water for 15-20 minutes. Now, to make jelly, take two cups of water in a pot, add 3 tablespoons of sugar to it, and keep boiling it until the sugar dissolves in it. Mix it in the strawberry syrup after that. Now take the milk and boil it, then add the pistachio falooda mix to it and prepare the dough. Now, make falooda noodles out of it and keep it soaked in ice water. Now first, add sabja then pistachio falooda, rose kulfi, rose syrup and jelly, crushed ice, then once again add sabja, then mawa kulfi, rose syrup, tutti frutti, choco chips, and at last the dry fruits. Your favourite shahi falooda is ready.