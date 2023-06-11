Meet Sini Shetty, 21-Year-Old Miss India 2022 Who Will Represent India in Miss World 2023

India is all set to host the Miss World competition in 2023. The renowned international beauty pageant is returning to the country after 27 years. While the specific dates are still being worked out, the 71st Miss World pageant is expected to occur in November. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022, will represent India at this year’s Miss World competition. Karolina Bielawska, a Polish woman, was crowned Miss World this year in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The competitor who triumphs this year will inherit her title.

WHO IS SINI SHETTY, WINNER OF MISS INDIA 2022?

In the Miss India 2022 sub competitions, Sini Shetty, a 21-year-old from Karnataka who was born in Mumbai, also won the Miss Talent award. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is working towards becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). At the age of four, Sini Shetty began dancing and has studied Bharatanatyam. When she was 14 years old, she completed her first theatrical production, also known as the arangetram.

She tells the youth of the country that living is all about the breath-taking moments, not just the times you are breathing, and that you are actually living a meaningful life when you believe in yourself and take advantage of every opportunity that is presented to you.

She centred her desire to represent India’s true values to her sisters who come from all over the world. She told PTI, “I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India… I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India."