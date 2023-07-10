Meet The Mysore Professor With A Brilliant Collection Of Antique Folklore Items

Professor Nanjaiah Srinanjayya teaches Folklore at Mysore University and loves his subject immensely. One of the recent news regarding him is a testament to this fact. According to a video report by News18 Kannada Digital, the professor has stored innumerable items related to rural areas in his room, located in the Kannada Studies Center of Mysore University.

He has collected the products like an earthen pot, a copper Bindige pot, beaker scales (called seru, pavu and chataku in Kannada) and an earthen lamp. These items are a rare sight nowadays but Srinanjayya has kept a wonderful collection of these things in his room. With this collection, his room closely resembles a museum of the village’s history and he also helps his guests to get information about this antique collection.

The professor also has musical instruments like Ḍamaruga (Damru-two-headed drum in Hindi), and a Dollu (a double-headed percussion instrument that is native to Karnataka). Dollu emits a thunderous sound when it is struck. Srinanjayya has kept a collection of sickle, stones used for grinding the millets, bullock cart wheels, wooden cradles etc as well. Apart from these, he has maintained onake (pestle), fibre sack bag and a traditional instrument to churn out the buttermilk.