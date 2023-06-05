Megan Fox Exudes Body Positivity Goals While PROUDLY Flaunting Her Fine Lines and Curves; See Photos

After deleting her social media accounts, Megan Fox is once more at the top of her social media postings. She is tearing up the internet with her seductive photos, and this time, weeks after declaring that she had never loved her body, she exuded body acceptance.

Even though Megan made her acting debut in the family drama Holiday in the Sun, it was her performance in Jennifer’s Body that catapulted her to fame. She rose to fame as a sex goddess and popular fantasy.

Scroll down to see Meghan’s most recent post:

A few hours before, Megan Fox posted two sensual pictures of herself on her Instagram page. In one, she can be seen reclining on a bed displaying her body’s lines and curves while donning a black bikini top with high-cut bottoms. On the other, she shared a selfie with a picture of the beach. With a stack of bangles and a pink manicure, she kept her outfit simple. In the post’s caption, she used the tarot card combo that represents “hope and new beginnings": “ace of cups + the star."

However, Megan Fox made a startling confession during an interview for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover a few weeks before. I have body dysmorphia, she declared. I never perceive myself in the same manner that others do. She said, “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever."

Megan recently made news for how she did in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot, when she nailed one sexy look after another while donning racy bikinis. On the other hand, according to other news, she and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, have reunited.

So Megan Fox is taking a step forward in support of body positive objectives. How do you feel about it?