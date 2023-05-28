Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Debunking Myths on Menstruation

Menstruation is commonly referred to as - periods, menses and sometimes even funny names such as Aunty Flo! Being a physiological process, it is a big part of a woman’s life, but is oddly associated with some hush-hush or taboo around it- even in 2023!

A natural and vital part of a woman’s reproductive cycle, it has long been shrouded in myths and misconceptions. From dispelling notions of impurity to addressing the fallacies about menstrual pain and hygiene, we shed light on the truth behind myths associated with menstruation. By challenging societal taboos and promoting open conversations, we strive to foster a better understanding of menstruation, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring that women and girls can embrace their menstrual health with confidence and dignity. Join us in debunking these myths and promoting menstrual awareness.

“We believe that the right information from the right sources can help in debunking a lot of myths. The knowledge of what is normal, and what isn’t, will help in ensuring better physical and mental health," says Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.

Advertisement

What is menstruation?

The periodic blood flows as a discharge from the uterus. Also called menorrhea, the time during which menstruation occurs is referred to as menses. The menses occurs at approximately 4-week intervals to compose the menstrual cycle.

“When a girl fetus develops inside the mother’s womb, all the necessary organs and organ systems related to reproduction are created. This includes the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus and even the follicles which will later develop as eggs! When the child reaches an age called- Puberty, with a complex interplay of hormones, these organs get a jump start on their functions," adds Dr Soni.

Advertisement

This marks the beginning of the menstrual cycle which continues for the entire reproductive life of a female. “Every month, from the pool of follicles in the ovary, one follicle is selected which matures with the help of hormones and is released into the fallopian tube as an egg or Ovum. The uterus prepares itself every month, anticipating fertilisation and having to nourish a child in the future. It does so, by creating a lining called endometrium, which is mostly mucosal tissue rich in blood," states Dr Soni.

If that particular ovum is fertilised with the help of sperm, the uterine lining nourishes it and helps it grow into a baby. If it doesn’t, hormones such as estrogen and progesterone work with the glands in the brain, to tell the body that no fertilisation has occurred. This causes the uterus to shed its blood-rich lining- which in normal terms, is referred to as - Periods.

Advertisement

Menstruation as per Ayurveda

As per Ayurveda, the reproductive cycle is understood in two phases - Rtukala and Rajahkala. Rtu kala is the period where the endometrial lining develops and Rajahkala is where it sheds. This has been explained with the interplay of doshas in the body.

Dr Soni shares the Dos and Don’ts during Menstruation/ Rajahkala

The Ayurvedic way of life encourages the following to be done during menstruation:

Advertisement

Simple, warm, light and sattvic meals which do are nourishing and not very hard to digest. Menstruation often is accompanied by gut disturbances such as changes in bowel movements, slower digestion, and sometimes nausea as well. Eating such meals helps in avoiding these gut disturbances and reducing discomfort. Rest and rejuvenation - Every person’s constitution varies and Ayurveda recommends rest as a general practice. This can mean differently for different individuals. Some may feel a lot of fatigue and may need a lot of rest to function and some individuals may feel refreshed with a good night’s sleep itself.

The key takeaway here is to not go overboard with any form of physical activity as that might cause a vata imbalance in the body and disrupt the normalcy of cycles.

Meditation and mental health

Hormones responsible for shedding the uterine lining may also contribute to PMS and mood swings, and crankiness during periods. Deep breathing and mediation during periods helps in reducing these and promoting a general sense of well-being. Support with herbs

Different doshic constituencies may have different characteristics and duration of Flow. It is important to be mindful of every month, to understand what is normal and what isn’t.

Herbs such as Ashoka, Shatavari, Sariva, Ashwagandha, Punarnava etc help with normalising the cycles, and reducing any discomforts such as bloating, water retention etc.

Myths around menstruation

Several myths surround this physiological process. Let us look at each one rationally and understand whether they make sense from a scientific perspective with Dr Soni’s insights.