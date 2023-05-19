Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Top 7 Period Myths Busted

Periods is a process in a woman’s reproductive system where blood and mucosal tissues are discharged from the inner lining of the uterus through the vagina. Besides being known as a biological process, periods can be associated with multiple cultural beliefs and taboos which sets women back.

In the light of Menstrual Hygiene Day, which is celebrated on 28th May, the purpose behind busting period myths is to crumble the social stigma which comes along with menstruation or periods by normalising the menstrual cycle. Dr Swetha MP, Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru lists few period myths:

Myth: Women shed impure blood during periods

Fact: The most common misconception is that period blood is dirty and impure in nature. However, what many people fail to realise is how the menstrual cycle is a crucial process in a woman’s reproductive system which enables her to prepare for pregnancy. Myth: Missing periods indicate pregnancy

Fact: Late or missed period may occur due to hormonal imbalances like polycystic ovary syndrome, excessive weight, unhealthy diet, illness or even stress. To steer clear from confusion, taking a pregnancy test is helpful. Myth: Engaging in physical exercises should be restricted during periods.

Fact: No scientific evidence indicates that exercising during periods can harm your physical health. On the contrary, exercising is beneficial in reducing pain due to menstrual cramps as it helps keep the serotonin flowing in the body which contributes to maintaining overall health. Myth: During periods, pregnancy is not possible

Fact: Getting pregnant during periods may be uncommon but one cannot rule out the possibility. Usually, the average length of a cycle is 28-30 days however if a woman having a shorter menstrual cycle is sexually active towards the end of the six-day-long period, which is followed by ovulation hence the chances of the sperm surviving are higher. Myth: Avoid washing hair during periods

Fact: No studies indicate that washing hair during periods can have adverse effects hence one should not compromise with their personal hygiene habits during periods. Myth: Premenstrual syndrome is a mere conception of the mind

Fact: PMS symptoms occur due to the changes in a woman’s hormones during her monthly cycle and may begin a week or two before the periods. The intensity of premenstrual syndrome varies from one woman to another however common symptoms include bloating, headaches accompanied with irritation, mood swings.

Myth: Periods should last for exactly one week

Fact: Period cycle differs from one woman to another hence it is natural for a period to be irregular due to changes in the hormone levels.

In conclusion, it is important for women to steer clear of myths and misbeliefs associated with periods because believing in unverified information can enable a person to overlook their menstrual cycle which contributes to maintaining one’s health.