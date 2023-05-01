Met Gala 2023: A Look Back at The Most Iconic South Asian Met Gala Looks

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion industry. It is an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their interpretation of the year’s theme through extravagant and unique outfits. Over the years, we have seen some iconic fashion moments on the Met Gala red carpet, and some of the most memorable ones have been from South Asian celebrities. From Priyanka Chopra’s extravagant Dior Couture gown to Lilly Singh’s stunning ombré gown, these South Asian stars have made their mark at the Met Gala. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic South Asian looks at the Met Gala.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here