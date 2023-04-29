MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Jets Off in a Trendy Bomber Jacket, This is How Much it Costs

Alia Bhatt who was spotted at the airport looked comfortably chic while being papped by the media ahead of her trip to the much-awaited MET Gala 2023.

All set to make her debut at the extravagant red carpet gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York on May 1, 2023 (May 2, 4:00 am IST), Alia will adorn an ensemble designed by globally acclaimed fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Alia looked fresh like a daisy when the paparazzi spotted her at the airport. The paps even congratulated the actor on winning the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Filmfare Awards 2023.

Dressed in a casual look, Alia sported an Adidas x Gucci GG Trefoil wool bomber jacket which costs 4500 dollars, which is approximately 3,67,854.75 in Indian rupees.

The bomber which is part of the second chapter in the Adidas and Gucci collection features the iconic three white stripes and the GG monogram. Inspired by the ’80s and ’90s, emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand Adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks This multi-coloured bomber is crafted in GG Trefoil wool jacquard and has contrast zipper details. The colour blocking in purple, pink and blue stands out and makes this jacket one of a kind.

Alia paired the oversized bomber with a white camisole and a pair of light blue classic baggy jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. With her hair tied in a messy braid, Alia’s airport look is simple but is definitely a showstopper in its own unique way.

Alia’s style has always been an extension of her charming personality. Be it casual looks or glamorous red carpet styles, every ensemble she carries celebrates her. Alia is one star who knows what works for the camera and she doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her ensembles.

From sustainable sarees to corset sheer gowns, there’s no look that Alia can’t carry with panache. As she gears up to be part of MET Gala 2023, where she will be promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, we just have to wait and watch to see Alia’s magic unfurl on the red carpet.

