MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Looks Precious in Pearls designed by Prabal Gurung

MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt looked precious in pearls designed by celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Looking like a bride in white on the MET Gala’s iconic carpet, Alia posed for the shutterbugs, as Prabal stood by her side looking proud.

This is definitely going down in history! With an array of pearls embellished all over the voluminous gown, the silhouette worked wonders for the gorgeous star. With a bustle and train highlighting the silhouette, Alia kept the makeup minimal and looked like a breath of fresh air on the MET Gala carpet.

Advertisement

This may be Alia’s debut at the MET Gala, but the new mommy and terrific actress definitely nailed the look and her presence with elan. She definitely knows how to work it and Alia did slay the iconic look with panache.

Before the big reveal, Prabal posted a sneak peek into the couture pieces that would be adorned by his beautiful muses. From exotic pearls to stunning satins, the designs exuded style and glamour. Over the years, the MET’s stairs have celebrated Prabal Gurung’s creations adorned by the best in the film and fashion industry. This year, Prabal had stars including sashay the MET stairs in bejewelled pieces designed by the celebrated designer.

Advertisement

Looking dapper in white suit, Prabal sported Chanel’s iconic Camellia flower, which matched perfectly with his entire look. He also accessorised with a pearl necklace. Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her make up was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini.

The world’s most stylish fundraiser honoured the works of the German-born Karl Lagerfeld who is known for his iconic journey when he worked at Chanel, Fendi, and Chloe. To honour the legendary designer the Metropolitan Museum of Art brought together 150 of his works, which also included original sketches by Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld who passed away at the age of 85 in 2019, is being honoured with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at MET Gala 2023.

The MET Gala 2023 red carpet featured an array of celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Christine Chiu, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Emma Chamberlain, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman, Roger Federer, Anna Wintour, and Kendall Jenner among others

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here