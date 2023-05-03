Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's Jewelled Vegan Leather Glovelette Was Handcrafted Within 48 Hours

MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt’s Jewelled Vegan Leather Glovelette Was Handcrafted Within 48 Hours

MET Gala 2023: The jewelled accessories seen on Alia Bhatt took a new high with inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld and were designed by Kaabia and Sasha Grewal of Outhouse Jewellery

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:41 IST

Mumbai, India

MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt wearing the OH Monogram glovelette featuring pearls and clear crystals
MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt wearing the OH Monogram glovelette featuring pearls and clear crystals

MET Gala 2023: The jewelled accessories seen on Alia Bhatt took a new high with inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld - late legendary French fashion designer and creative director - and expressed an extraordinary language that swirls around sophistication.

‘A vision in white, ethereally clad in pearls’ describes the star’s look at first glance. She walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, in a princess-cut gown paired with unmissable couture accessories that scintillate in pearls and crystals.

Alia Bhatt in Outhouse Jewellery and (right) the Nova Stud Drop Earrings from Outhouse Jewellery she adorned.

With the inclusion of futuristic elements, her accessories are designed by Kaabia and Sasha Grewal of Outhouse Jewellery and handcrafted exclusively within forty-eight hours. After a deep study of Karl’s aesthetics and design thinking, the sister founders of Outhouse created ‘a line in beauty’ to coordinate Prabal Gurung’s pearlescent gown.

“For Alia, we customised a unique bow hair accessory and jewelled vegan leather glovelettes and recommended earrings from our ready-to-wear collection to complement the same," share the designer duo.

RELATED NEWS

Crafted in ivory PETA-approved vegan leather, the fingerless glovelettes feature the OH V monogram studded with clear crystals and pearls.

A closer look at the hair bow reveals organic pearls, dual-tone crystal orbs and metallic spikes that are carefully strung with elegance and hints of boldness. According to the designers, the process began with designing a couture braid accessory that was re-iterated to a classic bow.

The iconographic jewelled glove, also seen on her, presents a rendition of the brand’s runway edit that launched last year. Crafted in ivory PETA-approved vegan leather, the fingerless glovelettes channel Karl’s iconism with Outhouse’s inventiveness. It features the OH V monogram studded with clear crystals and pearls.The accessory added an edge to the ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with hand beaded pearls.

The look was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Ajadania interpreting the theme that celebrated Karl Lagerfeld’s contribution to fashion. The designer duo also shared that the display of almost 150 creations at the Costume Institute of the MET Museum records the traces of inspiration behind creating Alia’s harmonising look.

The MET Gala 2023 event was attended by an array of celebrities including Rihanna, Doja Cat, Nicole Kidman, Carla Bruni, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani Piramal, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian among others.

first published: May 03, 2023, 09:07 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 12:41 IST
