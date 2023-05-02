MET Gala 2023: Celebrity Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania Decodes Alia Bhatt’s Iconic Look

MET Gala 2023: We bring you “Mumbai to the Met"… were the words celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote at the end of her Instagram post. Having styled Alia Bhatt for one of the most important days of her life, Anaita’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and is being celebrated by everyone.

Making her debut at the biggest night in fashion, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an Atelier Prabal Gurung Ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with hand beaded pearls. Featuring one lakh pearls and taking inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld’s 1992 fall Chanel bridal couture collection, Alia ensemble is a story of dedication, hard work and a whole lot of teamwork.

Here’s how the iconic look was created:

Silhouette:

According to Anaita’s post on instagram, Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. Then 100,000 pearls were added as a fitting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by Prabal Gurung.

Jewellery

Jewellery designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with Anaita closely to create the ring stack. Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in beautiful uncut diamond heritage. Anaita is of the opinion that Karl famously always liked looking ahead looking at what was next.

Accessories

Cutoff custom made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings.

Hairstyle

Anaita wanted to highlight Alia’s face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. Just like Indian brides who always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand strung jasmine buds, celebrity hairstylist Mike Desir created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow.

Footwear

To add a finishing punch to her overall look, Alia wore pearl encrusted hand embroidered shoes by ASA x Sko.

Makeup

According to Anaita, the objective with makeup, which was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini, was to keep the skin looking really romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips.

