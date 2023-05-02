MET Gala 2023: Dua Lipa Recreates Claudia Schiffer's Vintage Fall Chanel 1992 Couture Gown Look

MET Gala 2023: The annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has kickstarted on a vintage note. The biggest night in fashion also plays host to an exhibition dedicated to legendary fashion designer the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The theme of the exhibition is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and pays tribute to the designer who has helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi and Chloé. And when you have such a prolific creator work his magic on innumerable designs, you ought to see them come alive on the MET Gala carpet.

The MET Gala carpet which is white with hints of red and blue stripes. And to make it more interesting, the stunning celebrities have been gracing it with their one of a kind ensembles, which in their own unique way have paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

Dua Lipa arrived wearing a white and black tweed gown from Chanel. Dua, who is also the co-chair this year, revived the iconic gown which was once adorned by supermodel Claudia Schiffer for Chanel’s fall 1992 couture collection. She paired the vintage gown with a 100-carat Tiffany necklace.

Describing her exquisite look, Dua shared, “This is a very special dress, it is the 1992 fall Chanel bride dress. It has been on my moodboards forever. When the opportunity came, I was just like is there anyway I can find this dress and Chanel was very kind and allowed me to borrow it for tonight. It is a big dream come true for me."

Unfortunately, earlier today, Claudia shared a post on instagram stating that she wouldn’t be attending the MET Gala 2023 this year. She wrote: Unfortunately, I won’t be attending the MET Gala today but thank you to @chanelofficial and @balmain @olivier_rousteing for their wonderful invitations! It means so much to me. Thinking of @karllagerfeld today, and I am excited to see everyone’s looks on the carpet! Happy #MetGala day. (sic).

Apart from Dua, this fashion event also saw an array of stars including Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde, among others, celebrate Karl Lagerfed’s iconic designs on the carpet.

The MET Gala carpet saw an array of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Doja Cat, Jessica Chastain,Sydney Sweeney, Anne Hathway, Halle Bailey, Kaitlyn Dever, Lily Collins, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, walk the Metropolitan Museum stairs in their finests ensembles.

