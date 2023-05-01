Met Gala 2023: From Camp to Heavenly Bodies, A Look Back At The Iconic Met Gala Themes

Met Gala 2023, the countdown to the ultimate fashion event, has started and we can hardly wait to see our favourite celebrities donning their most creative outfits yet. Each year, renowned international figures grace the red carpet, providing the perfect platform for fashion designers to showcase their talent and contribute to a good cause. This year’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, pays homage to the late designer, whose remarkable career at Chanel, Fendi, and other luxury fashion houses left an indelible mark on the industry. Before we gear up for the big night, let’s take a look at some of the most creative themes from past years.

2022- In America: An Anthology of Fashion

This was an extension of 2021’s theme. It was an ode to American fashion, tracing its history from the 18th century to the present day. Drawing inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age, the theme celebrated the opulence and grandeur of American fashion through the years. The event showcased how the industry honours American style and innovation.

2021- In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

The theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" showcased the impact of American fashion on the global stage, with many celebrities donning patriotic colours and designs. The event also aimed to support the American fashion industry, which had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

2020: About Time: Fashion and Duration

In 2020, the Met Gala fell victim to the pandemic, and its highly-anticipated theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration," had to wait another year. The theme was a celebration of the event’s 150th anniversary and aimed to showcase fashion’s evolution over the past century and a half.

2019- Camp: Notes On Fashion

The 2019 Met Gala theme drew inspiration from Susan Sontag’s essay “Notes on Camp." Celebrities dressed in over-the-top apparel with exaggerated shapes and extravagant accessories to embody the theme. The event celebrated experimental culture and its influence on conventional fashion, paying homage to the irreverent and playful nature of the camp.

2018- Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

The event showcased how religious iconography has influenced clothing design through the years. Attendees dressed in outfits inspired by the Pope, angels, and other religious figures, and hundreds of holy items, including relics and objects from the Vatican, were on display. The theme provided a unique opportunity to examine the intersection of fashion, religion, and culture.

