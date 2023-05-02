Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani Piramal Makes a Statement in a Stunning Prabal Gurung Saree Gown

Isha Ambani Piramal is all set to attend the MET Gala 2023 wearing this magnificent black embellished saree gown that she picked up from Prabal Gurung's racks. Check out as we decode her stunning look at Met Gala 2023!

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:09 IST

Mumbai, India

At the Met Gala in 2023, Isha Ambani wears a Prabal Gurung black starry saree.

There is no doubt that Isha Ambani Piramal consistently dazzles everyone with her fashion picks. Isha loves to add stunning touches to every outfit she wears since she is a fan of all things artistic, and this mesmerises us. She also transformed into a stunning beauty during the Met Gala 2023!

Isha is spotted at the MET Gala 2023 wearing a Prabal Gurung saree gown, and to say the outfit is gorgeous would be an understatement. Isha made a statement in a gorgeous black satin-back sari gown designed by longstanding partner and Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung in homage of Karl Lagerfeld. The opulent crepe dress included a silk chiffon train and was hand-adorned with tens of thousands of gems and pearls.

“True to the #MetGala dress code of “In honor of Karl," businesswoman and arts patron #IshaAmbani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung). The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls, and adorned with a silk chiffon train," read the official statement on Isha’s outfit.

For the fashion bonanza, Isha Ambani Piramal was styled by Priyanka Kapadia. To top off her looks, Isha chose jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a super cute yet elegant Chanel bag.

last updated: May 02, 2023, 06:09 IST
