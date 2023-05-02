Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink Shines In An Iconic Chanel Look For Her Debut

Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink Shines In An Iconic Chanel Look For Her Debut

Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim makes Met Gala debut in style, donning vintage Chanel white minidress

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST

New York City

Met Gala 2023: Jennie of Blackpink channels Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel at Met Gala in vintage white minidress
Met Gala 2023: Jennie of Blackpink channels Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel at Met Gala in vintage white minidress

Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-Pop group Blackpink, made her Met Gala debut at the event honoring the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie, who is known by her fans as the “human Chanel" due to her affiliation with the brand, arrived at the event dressed in a stunning vintage Chanel white minidress, embellished with a white rose. She completed the look with black tights and heels, all from the same fashion house. It was an impressive first Met Gala appearance for the rising star, showcasing her fashion sense and cementing her status as a style icon.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About