Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Arrives Dipped In Pearls at The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian surprised many by attending the Met Gala with her eldest daughter, North West, despite rumors earlier this year that the Kardashian-Jenner family would not be invited.

Kardashian stunned on the red carpet in an outfit that would have pleased the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Her ensemble, designed by Schiaparelli, was a white midi dress made entirely of strands of pearls, paired with a silky corset bodice and bra in a golden hue. The gown worn by Kardashian boasted a high neckline with an intricate silver choker, while the satin corset midsection was partially visible through a break in the pearl strands. The already opulent outfit was further elevated by voluminous ruffled sleeves that cascaded into a lengthy crêpe train, creating a dramatic effect.

The reality TV star complemented the ensemble with pearl earrings, a selection of rings, and ivory strappy heels. The dress, adorned with potentially thousands of real pearls, was a statement piece, highlighting Kardashian’s taste for extravagant fashion.

She completed the daring look with a diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals covered in pearls, a matching pearl anklet, and an airy white jacket. Kardashian’s makeup was a bronzy hue, and she opted for a dramatic updo.

Kardashian’s hair, which had returned to black from last year’s platinum blonde look, was styled in an updo inspired by Pamela Anderson, featuring two curled face-framing strands. Her makeup, consistent with her signature style, included neutral tones and blushed cheeks.

During a Vogue livestream, Kardashian revealed that she opted for a pearl-themed look in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and the iconic Chanel pearls. “I wanted to be dripping in pearls. I told my daughter to grab them all, they’re real pearls," she explained to the hosts Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg. The outfit was undoubtedly a fitting choice for the event, showcasing Kardashian’s love for lavish fashion and paying homage to the legendary designer.

