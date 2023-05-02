Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Arrives Dipped In Pearls at The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Arrives Dipped In Pearls at The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian stunned on the red carpet in an outfit that would have pleased the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:27 IST

new york city

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian wears a dress made entirely of pearls to the 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian wears a dress made entirely of pearls to the 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian surprised many by attending the Met Gala with her eldest daughter, North West, despite rumors earlier this year that the Kardashian-Jenner family would not be invited.

Kardashian stunned on the red carpet in an outfit that would have pleased the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Her ensemble, designed by Schiaparelli, was a white midi dress made entirely of strands of pearls, paired with a silky corset bodice and bra in a golden hue. The gown worn by Kardashian boasted a high neckline with an intricate silver choker, while the satin corset midsection was partially visible through a break in the pearl strands. The already opulent outfit was further elevated by voluminous ruffled sleeves that cascaded into a lengthy crêpe train, creating a dramatic effect.

Advertisement

The reality TV star complemented the ensemble with pearl earrings, a selection of rings, and ivory strappy heels. The dress, adorned with potentially thousands of real pearls, was a statement piece, highlighting Kardashian’s taste for extravagant fashion.

She completed the daring look with a diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals covered in pearls, a matching pearl anklet, and an airy white jacket. Kardashian’s makeup was a bronzy hue, and she opted for a dramatic updo.

Kardashian’s hair, which had returned to black from last year’s platinum blonde look, was styled in an updo inspired by Pamela Anderson, featuring two curled face-framing strands. Her makeup, consistent with her signature style, included neutral tones and blushed cheeks.

RELATED NEWS

During a Vogue livestream, Kardashian revealed that she opted for a pearl-themed look in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and the iconic Chanel pearls. “I wanted to be dripping in pearls. I told my daughter to grab them all, they’re real pearls," she explained to the hosts Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg. The outfit was undoubtedly a fitting choice for the event, showcasing Kardashian’s love for lavish fashion and paying homage to the legendary designer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 05:57 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About