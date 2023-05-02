Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Rihanna's Outfit Finally Disclosed; Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Looked Glamorous Too

Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Rihanna's Outfit Finally Disclosed; Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Looked Glamorous Too

MET GALA 2023 LIVE: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jennie, among others expected at Met Gala 2023

Rihanna made a late entry at Met Gala 2023; while Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas both looked gorgeous at the event (Images; Instagram and Twitter)

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:01 IST

New York City

Advertisement

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Met Gala 2023 has kick started! Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023 in a white princess gown with pearl details. She walked the red carpet along with designer Prabal Gurung. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked together, and the couple twinned in black at the Met Gala 2023. The Citadel actor stated that she is wearing a Valentino design. Read More

May 02, 2023 08:01 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Rihanna is all smiles for the cameras

Rihanna showed off her baby bump in her all-white avatar at Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 07:50 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Rihanna's outfit finally disclosed!

Rihanna’s all-white outfit is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s wearable art concept.

 

Advertisement
May 02, 2023 07:25 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: A closer look at Rihanna at Met Gala 2023

Rihanna decided to step out with her attire covered in an oversized velvet jacket. We are yet to see her avatar for Met Gala 2023!

 

May 02, 2023 07:18 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Rihanna makes a late entry to the party

Rihanna has finally made an appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Though her outfit is not clear yet! We are waiting in much anticipation!

May 02, 2023 07:13 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have an announcement to make!

American Tennis star Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, revealed the couple on Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

May 02, 2023 06:29 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Gigi Hadid makes her entry at Met Gala 2023

Gigi Hadid arrived at Met Gala 2023 in a sheer corset dress with a dramatic drape and floral embroidery.

 

Advertisement
May 02, 2023 06:15 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Cardi B aces the theme with her Karl Lagerfeld reference dress

Cardi B adorns an creative black gown which can easily pass off as wearable art inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

May 02, 2023 06:08 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Miranda Kerr dazzles in a white corset dress

Miranada Kerr looks gorgeous in a white corset dress, as she poses for the paparazzi at Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

 

May 02, 2023 06:02 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Jennifer Lopez is all the fashion inspiration we need

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning, as she arrives at Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:59 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Janelle Monáe has shut down the red carpet with her look!

Janelle Monáe walked the red carpet in an oversized two-tone coat thrown over a can-can, giving it a creative and avant-garde feel to the overall look.

May 02, 2023 05:53 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Sean Combs Aka Diddy slays in an all-black avatar

American rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy aced his all-black avatar, as he arrived at Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:47 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Kendall Jenner arrives in a gorgeous black outfit

Kendall Jenner flaunts a sexy sequin bodysuit with extended sleeves and bejeweled collar. The outfit is designed by Marc Jacobs.

 

May 02, 2023 05:41 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Kylie Jenner arrives at Met Gala 2023

Kylie Jenner looks beautiful in her red ensemble, as she arrives at Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:39 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Jenna Ortega looked gorgeous, as she walked in a black flowing gown

Jenna Ortega looked radiant, as she walked the red carpet in a black flowing gown.

 

May 02, 2023 05:24 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Jared Leto made a dramatic appearance at Met Gala 2023

Jared Leto made a dramatic entrance as a giant cat at the Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:19 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas make their way to Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra, along with husband, Nick Jonas twin in black at the Met Gala 2023. Speaking on the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra said that she is wearing a Valentino, and is excited to be at the Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:16 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Kim Kardashian sizzles in a pearl-filled outfit

Kim Kardashian makes a fashion statement with pearl-heavy outfit at Met Gala 2023. Speaking at the red carpet, she said that she had no pressure this time to dress-up for Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:13 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Salma Hayek looks red hot at Met Gala 2023

Actor Salma Hayek looks radiant in a red flowing gown, as she poses for the cameras at Met Gala 2023.

 

May 02, 2023 05:06 IST

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Billie Eilish arrives at Met Gala 2023

Billie Eilish defines beauty, as she posed for the paparazzi at Met Gala 2023 red carpet in her black ensemble.

 

May 02, 2023 05:01 IST

Paris Hilton leaves the hotel for Met Gala 2023

Paris Hilton poses for the cameras outside the hotel in New York in her black ensemble before making her way to the Met Gala 2023 venue.

 

May 02, 2023 04:57 IST

Margot Robbie looks gorgeous, as she reaches Met Gala 2023

Margot Robbie looked stunning in her black outfit. The actor spoke about her upcoming release Barbie at the red carpet.

May 02, 2023 04:53 IST

Lady Gaga in her element at Met Gala 2023

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous in her white ensemble at Met Gala 2023!

May 02, 2023 04:51 IST

American rapper Doja Cat makes her debut at Met Gala 2023

Leaving her mark, and making a debut, American rapper Doja Cat reaches Met Gala 2023.

May 02, 2023 04:50 IST

Blackpink's Jennie arrives at Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Making her debut, Blackpink’s Jennie arrived at Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet in style!

May 02, 2023 04:48 IST

Nicole Kidman stunns the crowd in the same Chanel dress she wore in 2004 Chanel no. 5 Ad Campaign

Nicole Kidman brings a bit of nostalgia with her red carpet appearance!

May 02, 2023 04:38 IST

American singer Usher turned on the swag with his dramatic entrance

May 02, 2023 04:31 IST

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson arrive at Met Gala 2023

May 02, 2023 04:29 IST

Rihanna arrives with her baby at the hotel in New York for Met Gala 2023

May 02, 2023 04:28 IST

American actor Amanda Seyfried arrives in style at Met Gala 2023

May 02, 2023 04:24 IST

Jackson Wong looks dapper, as he poses at the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Read more

Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Lopez, and Kardashian Jenner sisters have all stepped out in style for Met Gala 2023. Though Rihanna has arrived at Met Gala 2023, we are yet to see her attire. It is reportedly stated that Rihanna has $25Million worth jewels on her costume.

Jackson Wong posed for the paparazzi in an all-black avatar at the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet. Blackpink’s star Jennie also made her debut, as she attended her first Met Gala 2023.

The biggest night of fashion will see ace designers, fashion icons, Hollywood stars all under one roof at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Before making her big debut at Met Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt was seen hugging and posing with designer Prabal Rana Gurung. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked sexy in a crop top, as she reached New York City ahead of her appearance at Met Gala 2023.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments.

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will be the co-chairs at Met Gala 2023. The official guest list for the Met Gala is typically kept a secret until the event. However, some celebrities announced their attendance ahead of time. Actor Elle Fanning shared with Variety that she will be attending the ball and has a look that fits the theme. Singer Rita Ora informed her fans on Instagram that she is going through fittings for the event. On the other hand, Blake Lively recently announced that she won’t be attending the gala this year. In the past, the event has seen a range of famous attendees, including Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna.

Besides Alia Bhatt, this year, might also be a first for many others. Reportedly, BTS member Jimin is expected to make his debut appearance at Met Gala 2023. Similarly, Blackpink’s Jennie is also suspected to be in the guest list for the first time. Fashion’s biggest event is set to kick start in a few hours from now, watch out this space for Live Updates from Met Gala 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

TRENDING NEWS