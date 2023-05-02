Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Rihanna's Outfit Finally Disclosed; Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Looked Glamorous Too

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil
May 02, 2023
New York City
Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Met Gala 2023 has kick started! Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023 in a white princess gown with pearl details. She walked the red carpet along with designer Prabal Gurung. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked together, and the couple twinned in black at the Met Gala 2023. The Citadel actor stated that she is wearing a Valentino design. Read More
Rihanna showed off her baby bump in her all-white avatar at Met Gala 2023.
Rihanna’s all-white outfit is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s wearable art concept.
Rihanna decided to step out with her attire covered in an oversized velvet jacket. We are yet to see her avatar for Met Gala 2023!
Rihanna has finally made an appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Though her outfit is not clear yet! We are waiting in much anticipation!
American Tennis star Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, revealed the couple on Met Gala 2023 red carpet.
Gigi Hadid arrived at Met Gala 2023 in a sheer corset dress with a dramatic drape and floral embroidery.
Cardi B adorns an creative black gown which can easily pass off as wearable art inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.
Miranada Kerr looks gorgeous in a white corset dress, as she poses for the paparazzi at Met Gala 2023 red carpet.
Jennifer Lopez looks stunning, as she arrives at Met Gala 2023.
Janelle Monáe walked the red carpet in an oversized two-tone coat thrown over a can-can, giving it a creative and avant-garde feel to the overall look.
American rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy aced his all-black avatar, as he arrived at Met Gala 2023.
Kendall Jenner flaunts a sexy sequin bodysuit with extended sleeves and bejeweled collar. The outfit is designed by Marc Jacobs.
Kylie Jenner looks beautiful in her red ensemble, as she arrives at Met Gala 2023.
Jenna Ortega looked radiant, as she walked the red carpet in a black flowing gown.
Jared Leto made a dramatic entrance as a giant cat at the Met Gala 2023.
Priyanka Chopra, along with husband, Nick Jonas twin in black at the Met Gala 2023. Speaking on the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra said that she is wearing a Valentino, and is excited to be at the Met Gala 2023.
Kim Kardashian makes a fashion statement with pearl-heavy outfit at Met Gala 2023. Speaking at the red carpet, she said that she had no pressure this time to dress-up for Met Gala 2023.
Actor Salma Hayek looks radiant in a red flowing gown, as she poses for the cameras at Met Gala 2023.
Billie Eilish defines beauty, as she posed for the paparazzi at Met Gala 2023 red carpet in her black ensemble.
Paris Hilton poses for the cameras outside the hotel in New York in her black ensemble before making her way to the Met Gala 2023 venue.
Margot Robbie looked stunning in her black outfit. The actor spoke about her upcoming release Barbie at the red carpet.
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous in her white ensemble at Met Gala 2023!
Leaving her mark, and making a debut, American rapper Doja Cat reaches Met Gala 2023.
Making her debut, Blackpink’s Jennie arrived at Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet in style!
Nicole Kidman brings a bit of nostalgia with her red carpet appearance!
Jackson Wong posed for the paparazzi in an all-black avatar at the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet. Blackpink’s star Jennie also made her debut, as she attended her first Met Gala 2023.
The biggest night of fashion will see ace designers, fashion icons, Hollywood stars all under one roof at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Before making her big debut at Met Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt was seen hugging and posing with designer Prabal Rana Gurung. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked sexy in a crop top, as she reached New York City ahead of her appearance at Met Gala 2023.
This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments.
Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will be the co-chairs at Met Gala 2023. The official guest list for the Met Gala is typically kept a secret until the event. However, some celebrities announced their attendance ahead of time. Actor Elle Fanning shared with Variety that she will be attending the ball and has a look that fits the theme. Singer Rita Ora informed her fans on Instagram that she is going through fittings for the event. On the other hand, Blake Lively recently announced that she won’t be attending the gala this year. In the past, the event has seen a range of famous attendees, including Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna.
Besides Alia Bhatt, this year, might also be a first for many others. Reportedly, BTS member Jimin is expected to make his debut appearance at Met Gala 2023. Similarly, Blackpink’s Jennie is also suspected to be in the guest list for the first time. Fashion’s biggest event is set to kick start in a few hours from now, watch out this space for Live Updates from Met Gala 2023.
