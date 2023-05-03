Met Gala 2023: Meet Prabal Gurung, The Designer Of Alia Bhatt’s Iconic Pearl Gown At The Event

The Met Gala was all about exquisite fashion and a platform for designers to showcase their creativity and talent. This year, Prabal Gurung stole the show, with some of the most popular celebrities gracing the red carpet wearing his exemplary designs. He is the man behind Alia Bhatt’s iconic white debut dress which was adorned by around one lakh pearls. The outfit made headlines and was the talk of the town. Another standout was Isha Ambani, who looked stunning in a black and silver saree gown that highlighted the designer’s incredible craftsmanship.

Prabal Gurung was indeed the most sought-after designer at the prestigious gala. Scroll below to know more about him:

Advertisement

Prabal Gurung was born in Singapore and brought up in Kathmandu, Nepal. He started his career in New Delhi but gradually moved to New York to finish his education at Parsons, The New School for Design. Prabal Gurung worked for two years with the design and production teams for American fashion designer Cynthia Rowley after graduating. Before establishing his own line, he was appointed design director at the renowned Bill Blass. He maintained this position for five years. He introduced his self-titled line in February 2009 with a philosophy that incorporated contemporary luxury, enduring style, and a keen sense of glitz. He chooses to manufacture his designs in New York in order to keep a check on the quality and also support the local community. The talented designer introduced his own apparel line in February 2009 with a philosophy that was an amalgamation of contemporary luxury, enduring style, and a keen sense of glamour. His designs are well appreciated and have been donned by some of the leading ladies around the world, like Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton. He has been honoured with some of the most prestigious accolades in the fashion industry, including the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, the 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Runner-Up, and USA Network’s Character Approved Award in 2011. In November 2019, Gurung launched his first coffee table book and was awarded the first honorary designer of the National Portrait Gallery celebration at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC. A charitable organisation called the Shikshya Foundation Nepal was founded by the Gurung family in 2011 to educate underprivileged children and provide them with an opportunity to make a better future for themselves.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here