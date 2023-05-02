Met Gala 2023: Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream Ends Early, Leaving Fans Confused

According to a report by Independent, the 2023 Met Gala took place on May 1 with numerous celebrities attending the annual fashion event at New York’s Manhattan Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, the live stream of the event left viewers confused as it ended abruptly after a few celebrities showcased their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks, even though they were promised more arrivals.

Vogue host Chloe Fineman announced that they were waiting for the biggest star of the night, but the red carpet ended early, leaving viewers with empty shots of the red carpet. She then asked her co-host, Derek Blasberg, who he thought the special guest could be, with both of them having someone in mind.

Viewers of the 2023 Met Gala were left disappointed and confused after the event’s live stream ended abruptly, according to Independent. Vogue host Chloe Fineman asked co-host Derek Blasberg about the identity of a special guest they were both waiting for, and despite joking about offering a hint, no one was revealed. Viewers were left guessing, with many speculating it could be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. However, the live stream ended with the hosts saying that sometimes things don’t work out as planned, leading to several users expressing their disappointment on Twitter.

Rihanna made a late appearance at the Met Gala, just after the Vogue livestream of the red carpet ended. The singer showcased her baby bump in a white Valentino gown with a matching jacket adorned with 3D white floral designs. A few moments earlier, her partner, A$AP Rocky, arrived wearing a Gucci outfit that featured a black blazer, a white dress shirt, and a red plaid high-low pleated kilt over baggy jeans embellished with crystals.

This year’s Met Gala theme pays homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who gained renown for his contributions to esteemed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and Chloe, as well as his eponymous brand.

