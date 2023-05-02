Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell Stuns in A Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell Stuns in A Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell wears rare Chanel sari-inspired look to Met Gala honoring Karl Lagerfeld

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:22 IST

new york city

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell Pays Homage to Late Designer in Rare Chanel Sari Look at Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell Pays Homage to Late Designer in Rare Chanel Sari Look at Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell is no stranger to the steps of the Met Gala, having walked in countless fashion shows for Karl Lagerfeld over the years. As one of Lagerfeld’s favorite supermodels, she has been intimately connected to the designer’s work at Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel. Given this history, it was only fitting that Campbell made an appearance at the Met Gala’s tribute to Lagerfeld. However, what surprised many was her choice of outfit: a rare Chanel archival look inspired by the sari.

Naomi Campbell donned a rare and exquisite Chanel archival outfit with a salmon pink column silhouette. The silky fabric draped perfectly over a metallic blouse, which was adorned with silver embroidered trimmings that extended towards the bodice. To complement the outfit, Campbell added silver arm cuffs and earrings that matched the trimmings. She maintained her signature poker-straight hair and opted for a dewy skin finish with metallic pink highlights, completing the stunning look.

Advertisement

Met Gala 2023: Supermodel Naomi Campbell Rocks Sari-Inspired Chanel at Met Gala

She has been a regular visitor to the country and has made it a point to support Indian designers by sporting traditional outfits created by local names at various events.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 17:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About