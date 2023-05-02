Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Black Valentino Ensembles

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Black Valentino Ensembles

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dressed up in classic black and white Valentino ensembles.

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:15 IST

New York City

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style at the Met Gala red carpet. The couple chose Valentino for the big night.

Priyanka Chopra stunned at the event in a black strapless Valentino gown with a daring thigh-high slit. She also wore an opulent tufted cape that connected to a pair of white opera gloves. The ensemble was accessorized with shiny black platform heels and an exquisite selection of diamond jewelry, including a chain necklace intricately woven with a blue crystal pendant.

The couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a classic black and white. Chopra teamed her look with bespoke burberry diamond neckpiece, “It is 11.6 karats or something," said Chopra.

While, on the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas complimented her in a black Valentino leather jacket with trousers, paired with a classic white shirt, black trousers, and a sleek black tie fastened with a winding clip. Well, he perfectly knows how to dress to impress.

Journalist Marc Malkin, who works for Variety, confirmed tweeted, “Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on the theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’."

first published: May 02, 2023, 05:41 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:15 IST
