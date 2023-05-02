MET Gala 2023: Racism To Elitism Controversies Which Rocked The Star-Studded Event In The Past

In a recent Instagram live, interview singer Lizzo spoke about her forgetful experiences at MET Gala which included waiters being stingy with alcohol. The singer made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021 and wore a dress which had the word “vote" written all over it, in reference to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

She was heard saying: ‘There’s a long f***ing line. I’m taking the glamour away from it but it’s true. You’ve gotta wait. So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big-ass coat, my feet were hurting. They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, “B***h? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?". Numerous stars have previously spoken about their uncomfortable tryst with the star-studded event.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, has seen its share of controversies over the years. Some notable examples include:

Dress Code: Each year, the Met Gala has a theme that guests are expected to follow when selecting their outfits. However, some guests have chosen to ignore the dress code or interpret it in their own way, leading to criticism. For example, in 2015, some guests wore simple, understated outfits to a theme that was meant to celebrate Chinese fashion. Cultural Appropriation: The Met Gala has also faced criticism for cultural appropriation. In 2018, for example, some guests were accused of appropriating elements of Catholicism in their outfits, which many found offensive. Elitist Guest List: The guest list for the Met Gala is highly exclusive, and some have criticized the event for being too elitist. Others have called out the lack of diversity among the guest list, with some pointing out that the majority of attendees are white and wealthy. Environmental Impact: The Met Gala has been criticized for its environmental impact, with some arguing that the event’s lavish decor and high levels of consumption contribute to climate change. Breaking Covid-19 Protocols: In 2021, the Met Gala was criticized for potentially violating Covid-19 safety protocols, as guests were seen taking off their masks while posing for photos on the red carpet.

It’s worth noting that the Met Gala is a highly publicized event, and controversies are often amplified in the media. Despite these issues, many still view the Met Gala as a significant cultural event that showcases some of the world’s most creative fashion and art.

