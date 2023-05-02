MET Gala 2023: Rihanna, Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss All Graced the Red Carpet While Sporting Baby Bumps

MET Gala 2023: At the 2023 Met Gala, Rihanna exhibited her incredible pregnancy outfit. The singer dazzled on the red carpet as she stepped up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. She is now expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna, 35, chose an all-white outfit that covered the majority of her body—and her head—for this year’s fashion event. The top of the dress was fully covered in enormous white flower patterns that started at her hips and extended all the way over her head, while the bottom part of the dress billowed out in a stunning A-line.

The “Umbrella" hitmaker added a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses with artificial eyelashes as an accessory to her fingerless gloves, dramatic red lip, and ensemble. Rihanna took off the top section of her dress shortly after walking the red carpet, revealing a more fitting bodice with spaghetti straps that highlighted her growing baby belly.

A$AP Rocky, 34, made a statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bejewelled wide-leg trousers while donning a white shirt underneath a dark jacket, a dark tie, sunglasses, and black shoes.

The former tennis champion, Serena Williams announced her pregnancy as she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, arrived at the MET Gala 2023. To make sure everyone knew, he put his palm on her growing baby bump. The first child of Serena and Alexis, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 2017.

Williams’ low-cut dress has a white tulle skirt and translucent sleeves. She added a matching headband and stacked pearl necklace to finish off the figure-hugging pregnant ensemble.

Serena also made it official on social media, posting a bunch of pics with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

“I’m feeling good. I can breathe. I can stop not hiding," the tennis pro, 41, gushed on her way inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, joking about her big plans to “not drink."

The family of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner continues to grow once again! The pair announced their second pregnancy on May 1 as they were leaving New York City’s Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala. The model and Kode with Klossy entrepreneur, 30, and her husband, 37, are expecting their second child.

In a form-fitting black column dress with long pearl necklaces and similar beading around the waist, Kloss displayed her growing belly. Kushner gave his radiant wife her big moment with the paparazzi before leading her on their journey to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.The couple, who got married in 2018, are also parents to Levi Joseph, a 2-year-old boy.

According to a press release, the floor-length gown was made of velvet satin and has a printed rendition of the Lagerfeld design. The outfit was completed by stylist Karla Welch with a belt and long-strand necklace bearing the house’s distinctive Anagram design.

The LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson has combed through The Met Costume Institute’s own archives in order to reimagine a dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring Summer 1983 collection for Chanel through the blurred lens of the most recent LOEWE runway collection, which was inspired by the theme of this year’s Met Gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." She also adorned her hair with a Jennifer Behr bow.

