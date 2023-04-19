Met Gala Attendance Might Take A Hit As Ticket Prices Skyrocket To Rs 41 Lakh

The Met Gala is one event that fashion enthusiasts from all over the world wait for. But it appears that many prominent personalities may not be attending this year’s gala due to a reported increase in ticket prices. While the fundraiser event receives a large amount of money from all attendees, the cost of this year’s tickets has been raised significantly. Those who wish to attend the event and catch a glimpse of the stunning costumes will now have to pay $50,000 (Rs 24 lakh). In previous years, attendees had to pay $30,000 (Rs 24 lakh).

As per a report by Page Six, the increased ticket cost has left people divided about the decision to attend the Met Gala 2023. However, one source, quoted by Page Six, dismissed the concern. For every person who decides not to attend, “20 people will line up behind them and beg to come," the source claimed.

According to rumours, some fashion designers have decided to not attend the Met Gala this year, as they do not want to follow a theme. This year the theme of the prestigious event will be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.’ Some designers feel that the theme is more specific than previous Met Gala themes, such as ‘Camp,’ ‘In America,’ ‘Punk’ and ‘Heavenly Bodies’.

However, the report adds that if a designer declines an invitation to the annual event, they may miss out on future invites to the Met Gala.

For years, fashion enthusiasts have been speculating who will be attending the Met Gala. It has been reported that Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and host of the famed party, is cutting down the guest list this year.

The Met Gala is scheduled to be held on May 1. Along with Anna Wintour, the event will be co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. The highly anticipated annual party will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Earlier it was reported that this year’s Met Gala will not include any members of the Kardashian family. However, as per the latest update, Kim Kardashian will be in attendance.

