Milind Soman's Lazy-Day Workout Is Making Us Tired

Milind Soman is known for his unwavering commitment to physical fitness. Regardless of the conditions, he consistently pushes himself to stay active. Recently, he shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, “Sweet dreams! Feeling lazy, so I tried this combination." In spite of the scorching heat in Mumbai, Milind emphasised his unyielding dedication to fitness, stating, “Even amidst the high temperatures this month, I firmly believe in dedicating a few minutes each day to outdoor activities that present even a slight challenge. It’s a habit I consider to be my best."
Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, known for his dedication to fitness, recently shared a unique workout routine born out of his laziness. His routine consists of 4 sets each of 5 pull-ups and 5 push-ups. What makes it even more interesting is that he performed these exercises barefoot in a public park, showcasing his unconventional approach to staying fit.
As the summer season rolls in and laziness starts to take over, drawing inspiration from Milind Soman, here are some exercises to help combat that laziness and keep you active.
- Hip taps
This dynamic exercise involves starting in a plank position and alternately touching the hips with each hand. This movement engages the core, arms, and shoulders while promoting stability and coordination. Incorporating hip taps into your workout routine can enhance overall strength and agility.
- Deadlifts
Deadlifts are a fundamental compound exercise that involves lifting a loaded barbell from the ground to a standing position. This movement primarily targets the muscles of the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Deadlifts improve overall strength, promote proper lifting mechanics, and have functional benefits for daily activities.
- Toe Taps
Toe taps are a cardio exercise where you rapidly alternate tapping your toes on an elevated surface, such as a step or bench. This movement elevates the heart rate, improves coordination, and engages the leg muscles, particularly the calves and quadriceps. Toe taps can be incorporated into high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts for an effective cardio and lower body workout.
- Goblet Squats
A lower body exercise, where a dumbbell or kettlebell is held close to the chest while performing squats. This movement targets the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, while also engaging the core muscles. Goblet squats are effective for building leg strength and improving overall lower-body stability.