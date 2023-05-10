Millet Magic: Healthy and Tasty Recipes for Summer

Looking for nutritious and delicious summer recipes? Look no further than millets! These gluten-free grains have a low glycemic index and are packed with essential nutrients, making them an excellent choice for healthy eating. Read on to discover some must-try millet recipes for summer.

In line with its “Help India Eat Better" strategy, ITC’s Mission Millet program is on a mission to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of millets. Chef Manisha Bhasin, the Corporate Executive Chef at ITC Limited (Hotels Division), has curated some delectable summer recipes that highlight the health benefits of millets. Give these recipes a try for a delicious and healthy summer dining experience.

Finger Millet (Ragi) Tortillas with Pulled Jackfruit and Crisp Banana Salad

Ingredients

For the Dough:

• Ragi flour: 1 cup

• Jowar flour: ¼ cup

• Hot water: 1 cup

• Carom (Ajwain) seeds: ¼ teaspoon

• Refined oil: 2 tsp

• Salt: to taste

For the Filling:

• Coriander leaves:3 tbsp

• Cold-pressed coconut oil: 1tbsp

• Onion (thinly chopped): ¼ cup

• Garlic cloves (crushed): 3

• Ground cumin: 1 tbsp

• Jackfruit: 1 cup

• Barbeque sauce: 3 tbsp

• Coconut sugar: 1 tbsp

• Water: 1 cup

• Salt: to taste

For the Crisp Banana Salad:

• Mexican spice powder: 1 tbsp

• Roasted cumin powder: ½ tsp

• Salt: To taste

• Raw banana Julienne: 1 cup

• Oil: For frying

METHOD

For the Tortillas:

• Mix both Ragi and Jowar flour together.

• Add carom seeds, salt, warm water, oil and knead into a dough. Use a fork initially to incorporate hot water into the dough. Then slowly mix everything together using your hands.

• Roll the dough to a circle and cook on a heated pan.

• Place the cooked Ragi Tortillas in a hot pack to prevent them from drying out.

For the filling:

• Separate the coriander leaves from the stems. Set aside leaves for garnishing. Finely chop the coriander stems and keep aside.

• Add oil to a large saucepan over high heat. Add onions and sauté for 2 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, dried herbs and coriander stems and sauté for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

• Add the jackfruit, BBQ sauce and sugar to the saucepan. Reduce the heat to medium and add in water. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until the jackfruit is soft. Break the chunks of jackfruit with a spatula.

• Use for stuffing in the tortillas.

For the Banana Salad:

• Thinly julienne raw banana and soak in salted water for 15- 20 minutes. · Remove from water and dry on a kitchen towel.

• Deep fry banana and sprinkle with salt, spice mix and cumin powder.

• Assemble tortilla with jackfruit, salad leaves of choice and banana.

• Add choice of salsa & sour cream, & serve with Guacamole

Preparation Time: 20 min; Cooking Time: 30 min; To Serve: 3

Avocado Pearl Millet (Bajra) Salad

Ingredients

• Steamed baby beetroot and carrot: 2-3 each

• Ripe avocado: 1 No

• Orange: 1 No

• Arugula or rocket leaves: 1/2 Cup

• Pearl Millet (Bajra), boiled: 1/4 Cup

• Local soft cheese: 2 tbsp

• Cold-pressed peanut oil: 2 tbsp

• Lemon juice: 3

• Lemon rind: 2

• Garlic cloves: 2

• Sea salt to taste

METHOD

• Clean and quarter beets. Wrap in silver-foil and roast for 30-40 minutes. Once cooked, peel and cut into wedges. Roast baby carrots and cut into halves. · Blend salad dressing by combining lemon juice, rind, peanut oil, sea salt and garlic clove in a mixer and keep aside.

• Soak Pearl millet for 90 minutes, boil and keep aside.

• Peel and cut ripe avocado into wedges.

• Add beets, carrot, arugula and Pearl millet to the dressing bowl and toss well with dressing. Plate in a salad bowl once chilled.

• Garnish with avocado wedges, crumbled soft cheese and segments of orange.

• Any seasonal root vegetables of choice can be used.

Preparation Time: 40 minutes; Cooking Time: 10 minutes; To Serve: 3