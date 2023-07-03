Mini Mathur Urges Women In Their 40s To Start Working Out, Here Is Why You Should Listen To Her

Mini Mathur’s social media is a reflection of her uber-confident and charismatic personality. Every now and then the actress takes to her social media accounts to share videos, pictures and stories that are extremely personal but can help others too. From workout videos to giving her fans and followers a tour of her fantastic wardrobe, she does it all and watching her is always a delight.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a story regarding her history of working out and her fitness. She wrote- “I’ve always thought of fitness as optional because my body has always been kind to me. But now I cannot imagine why I didn’t give back to it earlier. Women in your 40s please start now. It’s the only thing that will keep you sane."

Check out the story she shared-

Mini stresses hard on the point that working out could help keep women over 40 sane, how true is it? See, the first thing that people need to understand is the fact that the benefits of working out can go beyond physical health, yes you heard that right, working out can help improve your mental health.