Mira Rajput's Chic Flats Worth Rs. 40,000 Is A Must Have This Summer, Details Inside

Mira Rajput is known for her uber-chic sartorial choices, whether she is attending a star-studded Bollywood wedding, walking the red carpet with her husband Shahid Kapoor or running daily errands- her style game is always on point. The diva’s know-how of clothing appropriation is truly commendable and she always knows how to make a statement even in casual clothing.

Recently, Mira was spotted out and about in the city donning a rather casual summer-friendly look. But, what caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and critics was her pair of flats. In case, you have not seen the look yet, check out the video-

Mira is seen sporting a pair of flats from the brand ‘Chloe’. On the website of the brand, this pair of flats is called ‘Woody Flat Mule’ and is priced at $490 which if converted to Indian currency would stand at Rs. 40,138. The flats come in multiple shades such as white, green and beige. Mira wore the one with green broad bold straps that featured the brand’s name in red and was surely striking.