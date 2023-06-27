Mira Rajput's Comfy Airport Look Comprised Of An Outfit Worth Rs 71,300; Watch Video

Mira Rajput is always on point when it comes to fashion, her sartorial sense is simply beyond words. Each of Mira’s outfits is well-planned and executed in an even better way. In recent times, she has been setting some major fashion goals and we cannot wait to see what awaits us.

Just a while back, Mira was spotted alongside her husband Shahid Kapoor and her two adorable kids jetting off for a family vacation and Mira as always looked amazing. In case, you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

Advertisement

Mira sported a classic comfy athleisure look which is always apt if you are travelling for long hours and have to sit in a compact place for a longer duration of time. Her co-ord athleisure wear seemed simple yet stunning at the very same time and she carried it with a certain kind of panache.

The outfit was sourced from the super-popular brand Le Mill which focuses quite a bit on the Parisian intricacies of style. The lilac shade of the outfit complimented her oh-so-well!