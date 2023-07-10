Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle Is The First Transgender Model To Win The Illustrious Title

Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle now dons the grand title of this year’s Miss Netherlands and netizens seriously could not be more thrilled about it. She has been garnering a lot of appreciation, honour and love for her courage and zeal. This 22-year-old transgender model is also a popular actress and an incredibly popular face in the modelling industry in the Netherlands.

Rikkie right after her win took to social media to share a string of pictures and videos from her winning moment. She put up a long post but her first sentence will send a shimmer down your spine with pride, she wrote the words- “I DID IT"

Check out her post, here-

In part of her long caption she also mentioned, “I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.

And yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it."

In several interviews previously Rikkie had mentioned to several news outlets that her journey in this competition was filled with ups and downs. However, it was the immense love and support from her family that kept her going through it all.