Miss World 2023: 71st Edition Of The Beauty Pageant To Be Held In Kashmir? Correct Details Inside

Miss World 2023: On Monday, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morely held a press meet in Kashmir owing to the fact that the team is all set to host the 71st edition of the prestigious beauty pageant in India. At a press conference held in Kashmir CEO Morely was quoted saying, “Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty."

She further added, “We look forward to seeing you in November. The show is on December 8. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back."

Post the press conference, there have been rumours about the the pageant taking place in the lunch valleys of Kashmir. However, according to the latest reports, there is no particular venue that has been fixed yet.

Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME Entertainment stated, " On behalf of the Miss World Organisation, we would like to strongly state that the news picked by a few media houses that the main Miss World 2023 Finale is being held in Kashmir is unfounded and incorrect. As officially announced by PME Entertainment and Miss World organisation, the venue for the finale is to be finalised and will be announced officially at a later date."