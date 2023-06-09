Look Back at the First Time Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL Hosted Miss World in India in 1996

Precisely, 1996. Miss World was slated to take off in India, and Bengaluru was chosen as the host city. The production company of Amitabh Bachchan (ABCL) was in charge. However, the tournament sparked an uproar and protests were held throughout Karnataka.

Miss World 2023 is all set to take place in India yet. However, this is not the first for the country. It was in 1996 when Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL was given the charge of hosting the pageant. However, the contest was met with furore all over the state with road blockings and violent attacks.

Even though the country is receiving enormous publicity at this time, let’s have a quick look to when Amitabh Bachchan’s production house, ABCL hosted the event and when Big B himself gave his opinion on the protests that were taking place back in the days.

Advertisement

Irene Skliva, an 18-year-old model from Greece, won the title of Miss World in 1996 at the event hosted in Bengaluru, which was marred by violent demonstrations and threats by militant women to burn themselves to death. Protesters who said the contest is insulting to women and threatens India’s 5,000-year-old cultural heritage had been disturbing it for more than two months back then.

Advertisement

In response to the protests, Amitabh Bachchan had spoken to Sunday editor Vir Sanghvi in 1987. He said, “Obviously, I don’t agree with the protestors. But this is a democratic country, they have freedom of speech. At the same time, we have the right to host the contest. We’re not doing anything illegal or unconstitutional. All permissions have been sought and granted. Ideally, both sides should respect the others’ point of view. That’s not happening. Violence is being threatened."

He continued by saying that the violence was terrifying. There is no possible method to defend with force. And it won’t result in any sort of resolution. At the same time, the state should look into it if these people are threatening violence. He acknowledged being a citizen of this nation. He would also seek security if necessary.

Advertisement

India will be the host country for the 71st Miss World competition in 2023. Karolina Bielawska, the current Miss World, and Julia Morley, the chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, had a news conference on June 8 in New Delhi to officially make the announcement. Sini Shetty, the 2022 Femina Miss India World, attended the occasion as well.