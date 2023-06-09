Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Joy as India Prepares to Host the Competition

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World winner, is undeniably a self-made woman who is steadily advancing up the success ladder. She now serves as an inspiration to young girls not only because she is beautiful but also because of the inspirational road she took after winning the Miss World title. Manushi has been unstoppable since hoisting the flag high and winning back the coveted Miss World crown after 17 years in 2017, setting the bar for success and creating a more identifiable brand for herself in the glamour and film industries.

Manushi is happy and honoured to be a part of the 71st Miss World 2023 contest, which will be held in India. Manushi previously represented India internationally. The 71st Miss World pageant will be held in India, the Miss World Organisation said today, marking the competition’s return to India after a 27-year absence. Manushi’s life transformed after the significant victory she brought to India, therefore it’s obviously fantastic news to see Miss World being hosted in India.

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement and the news , Manushi wrote on her social media, “Wohoo! Super excited to welcome the @missworld competition in India!!"

Advertisement

This is a truly proud occasion for Manushi, who was crowned Miss World in 2017. Manushi has consistently given her successors the ropes because she was a former victor and queen. The actress is known for supporting others, so finding out who will be crowned Miss World this year will be exciting.

Manushi is an honest, devout, hard-working, and brilliant woman who has established herself as a global influencer. Her story is undoubtedly inspiring.