Miss World Karolina Bielawska Arrives In Kashmir on Day-long Tour, Tries Traditional Kashmiri Dress

Miss World Karolina Bielawska on Monday arrived in Kashmir on a day-long tour for an event.

Poland’s Bielawska, along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty, enjoyed breakfast with other dignitaries at a five-star hotel here.

For the day-long tour, Bielawska and Shetty will be joined by Miss World America Shree Saini and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.

A video of Karolina Bielawska trying a Kashmiri dress at Nishat Bagh, in case you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Chairman PME entertainment in India Jamil Saidi were also present at the breakfast meeting.