Model Dies After Lighting Truss Collapses; Here’s Why Safety Is Crucial In Fashion Shows

A 24-year-old model, Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida, passed away after a truss used to hold the lights collapsed during a fashion show on June 11. Along with her, Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, was also injured and rushed to a local hospital.

As per reports, the police detained the organiser and the workers who installed the truss. This unfortunate mishap that took place earlier this month compels the fashion industry to review the safety measures for models and security in general at event venues.