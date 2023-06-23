Model Dies After Lighting Truss Collapses; Here’s Why Safety Is Crucial In Fashion Shows

A 24-year-old model, Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida, passed away after a truss used to hold the lights collapsed during a fashion show on June 11. Along with her, Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, was also injured and rushed to a local hospital.
As per reports, the police detained the organiser and the workers who installed the truss. This unfortunate mishap that took place earlier this month compels the fashion industry to review the safety measures for models and security in general at event venues.
Here are some primary threats that need to be checked on these occasions:
- Fire Safety is a must in every event location. Since fashion shows use a lot of electrical equipment and cables, a thorough check should be conducted before the event starts. The organisers must make sure there are no tangled wires on the stage or around the area that can harm anyone. Also, a proper fire escape drill must be in place.
- Given the expensive goods and equipment present at the event venue, theft is probably one of the top concerns for organisers. While the expense of your clothing and accessories can be exorbitant, the event lighting and sound equipment are also very valuable. Even if the venue is well secured, the possibility of breaking in is always there. Additionally, the is a question regarding dishonest staff who might flee with expensive possessions that are on display. Heavy security and monitoring tools at every corner of the venue can stop such occurrences.
- Another danger to be aware of when planning a fashion show is vandalism. Most fashion shows involve celebrity designers and well-known personalities gracing the event. Therefore, there is a chance that people might attempt to gatecrash the venue. Apart from the uniformed security, some personnel should also roam about in plain clothes to ensure the venue is safe.
- Crowd management is a crucial aspect of such shows. The organisers must ensure that the invitees do not exceed the capacity of the venue. The seating arrangement should be categorised for designers, audience, and media so that there is no confusion and security can identify any unauthorised guests. Also, there should be enough space for people to move around the room even when the show is full.
first published: June 23, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated: June 23, 2023, 16:34 IST