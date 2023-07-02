Monsoon 2023: 5 Tips To Deal With Gastric Issues During Monsoons

Monsoon season brings with it various gastric issues that can dampen your spirits. Increased humidity combined with contaminated water and unhygienic food practices can lead to various digestion issues, namely, indigestion, bloating and stomach infections.

It’s important to maintain proper hygiene, consume clean and cooked food. The cardinal rule is to stay hydrated with purified water. By being cautious, you can enjoy the monsoons without falling victim to gastric discomfort.

Dr Adi Rakesh Kumar,Consultant Gastroenterologist, Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad shares some tips to help you avoid gastric issues during the monsoon: