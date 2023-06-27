Monsoon 2023: Things to Buy This Monsoon Season

Monsoon heralds the onset of pleasant weather, garam chai and romance. However, monsoon also means buying the perfect bags for monsoon, athleisure, sturdy umbrellas or a stylish raincoat to stay protected from the showers. Additionally, a cozy throw blanket and scented candles can create a warm and inviting atmosphere indoors. Don’t forget to stock up on board games or books for enjoyable indoor activities during rainy days.