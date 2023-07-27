Monsoon Beauty Care: Dos and Don'ts to Keep Your Skin Rain-Ready

Monsoons are here in full force. Are you one of those who enjoy or those who just sulk when rains come? Whatever the case, we know you start fretting about your skin. Monsoon induced humidity doesn’t go with your skin’s glow and you hate the sticky and eeky feeling.

Priya Bhandari, Head of Training, Skeyndor, says, “The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat and rejuvenates the environment with fresh rain showers. However, the increased humidity and dampness during this time can pose challenges for our skin."

During the monsoon season, the much-awaited rains provide relief from the intense heat, but they also pose unique challenges to our skin. “The increased humidity and moisture in the air can lead to excessive oiliness and blocked pores, making our skin more susceptible to breakouts and acne. To tackle these issues, it’s essential to modify our skincare routine accordingly," opines Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant director and head of marketing and training, Amorepacific Group

Monsoon Skincare Dos and Don’ts: Expert Advice for Radiant Skin

To maintain a radiant and healthy complexion, it is essential to tweak our skincare routine and follow some expert advice. Here are some monsoon skincare dos and don’ts that will help you achieve glowing skin even during the rainy season:

Dos:

Cleanse Regularly:

“With the increased humidity, our skin tends to accumulate more dirt, oil, and sweat. It is crucial to cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and unclog pores. Look for a cleanser that suits your skin type and helps maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance," adds Bhandari. Physical Exfoliation

“If you prefer physical exfoliation, opt for products with round beads or natural exfoliants like rice powder or jojoba beads. Avoid products with large, irregular particles that could cause micro-tears in the skin," adds Banerjee. Moisturize After Exfoliation

“After exfoliating, always follow up with a hydrating moisturizer to lock in moisture and soothe the skin. This step is crucial to prevent dryness and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier," believes Banerjee. Listen to Your Skin

Pay attention to how your skin responds to exfoliation. If you notice any redness, excessive dryness, or irritation, adjust the frequency or switch to a milder exfoliant to avoid overstimulating your skin. Everyone’s skin is unique, so find what works best for you. Hydrate Well

Although the weather is relatively cooler, hydration is still key. “Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within. Additionally, incorporate lightweight, water-based moisturizers and serums into your skincare routine to provide ample hydration without feeling heavy on the skin," believes Bhandari. Sun Protection

Don’t let the cloudy skies fool you—harmful UV rays can still penetrate through the clouds. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two to three hours, especially if you’re spending time outdoors. Sun protection is essential to prevent premature aging, sunburn, and other skin damage. Opt for Lightweight Formulations

Swap heavy creams and oils for lighter skincare products during the monsoon. “Lightweight gel moisturizers, serums, and non-comedogenic products are ideal as they won’t clog your pores or feel greasy on the skin. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which provide hydration without a heavy texture," adds Bhandari. Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is crucial to remove dead skin cells and keep your skin smooth and glowing. However, opt for gentle exfoliants with smaller particles to avoid over-scrubbing or irritating your skin. Exfoliate your face and body once or twice a week to maintain a fresh and radiant complexion.

Don’ts:

