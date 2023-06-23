Monsoon Incoming: Top 5 Ways You Can Enjoy This Season

Monsoon season brings with it a sense of freshness and rejuvenation as rain showers wash away the heat of summer and paint the world in vibrant hues of green. It’s the time when nature comes alive, and there’s a charm in the air that invites us to embrace the beauty of the rainy season.
Here are some ways for you to enjoy this season to the fullest:
- Treat for the Palate
It’s true when they say there’s food for every reason and every season. Crispy pakoras that can be paired with tangy chutneys is a match made in monsoon heaven! Add to this piping hot samosas and steaming cups of masala chai, with its aromatic blend of spices that warms your soul. And let’s not overlook the delight of devouring corn on the cob, smothered in butter and sprinkled with a touch of chili powder and lemon.
- Rainy Walks
Put on your raincoat or arm yourself with an umbrella to take a leisurely stroll in the rain. Explore nearby parks, gardens, or nature trails during the monsoon season to enjoy the petrichor and lush greenery. Just be sure to stay safe and avoid areas prone to flooding.
- Wellness and Relaxation
Embrace the calming effect of rainfall by incorporating wellness and relaxation activities into your routine. Play soothing music, practice yoga or meditation, and pamper yourself with a warm bath or a spa day. Take this time to focus on your well-being and rejuvenate both your mind and body.
- Workout Sessions
A sturdy and waterproof pair of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds is a must for the unstoppable fitness freaks in this season. You can try out the all-new oraimo FreePods 4 to immerse into your favorite music. FreePods 4 are IPX5 splashproof and have sweat protection to prevent moisture damage and also come with antibacterial ear tips, making them a perfect companion for intense workouts and running sessions in the rain. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 35.5 hours and is equipped with a Find My Device feature.
- Indoor Fun
Monsoon is also the perfect time to revel in cozy indoor activities. Create a safe haven within your home, complete with soft blankets, aromatic candles, and a collection of books or movies that transport you to different worlds. Bring out your creative side by engaging in crafts or picking up a musical instrument. You can also Invite friends and loved ones for a fun board game night.
first published: June 23, 2023, 08:16 IST
last updated: June 23, 2023, 08:16 IST