Monsoon Meals: What You Should EAT and What You Should Avoid In MONSOONS

The transition from a very hot season to a lovely and cooling rainy season is undoubtedly calming. However, monsoon also bring their fair share of health issues if not addressed on time. During this season, we are susceptible to a wide range of health conditions, including food poisoning, diarrhea, infections, and flu, among others. Due to this weather transition, the immunity usually is affected and therefore healthy eating can keep us at bay from these diseases.

Dr. Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition & Dietetics, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital shares certain foods one should frequently include in their diet during monsoons:

Turmeric

Curcumin found in turmeric provides anti-bacterial properties which fight against common bacterial infections which are easily acquired in monsoon. Fermented foods

Foods like curd, masala buttermilk, and pickled vegetables help in the intake of probiotics in the diet which aiding in protection of gut health. Fruits and vegetables

Locally grown fruits like berries, apricots, papaya and vegetables like pumpkin, gourds, beans help to increase vitamin and mineral intake such as vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium aiding in good immunity. Spices

Indian masala teas made with fresh spices like ginger, clove, cinnamon, cardamom, tulsi leaves, and dried black pepper are soothing to the gut helping in digestion. Nuts and Seeds

Foods like walnuts and flaxseeds contain healthy fats like omega 3 which are anti-inflammatory helping us to combat infections.

Foods to avoid: