Monsoon Menus: 15 Restaurants With Scrumptious Monsoon Delicacies

Monsoon is a treat for the eyes and for the palate. Restaurants work over time to create culinary delights for the monsoon season. Mughlai, Continental, Italian, Chinese, authentic Maharashtrian food and desserts, these monsoon menus are designed take you on a gastronomic adventure and make you savor the unique dishes crafted exclusively for this time of the year.

The Royal North Indian Thali Experience at Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive

Advertisement

Lunch is an elaborate affair at Kebab Korner, where guests can enjoy a truly royal North Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali. One of the most sought-after restaurants in Mumbai, here history meets gastronomy, providing a contemporary touch to heritage recipes.

Kebab Korner is delighted to announce its newest culinary masterpiece, The Royal North Indian Thali that is designed to offer an unparalleled dining experience for fine Indian cuisine enthusiasts. This exquisite feast is a celebration of flavors, artistry, and opulence, meticulously crafted to captivate senses and transport them to a world of culinary delight.The restaurant’s elegant decor, reminiscent of the regal courts of India, coupled with live classical Indian music and ghazals, come together to set the stage and the ambiance for a memorable dining experience.

Advertisement

The daily changing thali menu includes two seasonal beverages, an assortment of pickles and condiments, a variety of appetizers and snacks, a variety of main courses, rice preparation, Indian breads and a dessert platter. Enjoy unlimited repeats of your favourite dishes from the day’s menu, which makes the thali lunch at Kebab Korner a thoroughly satisfying experience offering complete value for money - available even on weekends!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embrace the Monsoon with These Delectable Delights from Fat Tiger

Advertisement

When the rain clouds gather and the sweet smell of wet earth fills the air, it can only mean one thing - the monsoon season is here! And what better way to enjoy this enchanting weather than with delicious monsoon specialties? Fat Tiger, the renowned culinary hotspot, has unveiled a tantalizing array of delicacies that will make your taste buds dance. It has branches in Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, Agra, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore, patna etc. From the delicious Fat Tiger Tiramisu Coffee Latte to the fiery Tiger Big Fat Chicken and the addictive Cheesy Chicken Popcorn to the delectable Deep-Fried Darjeeling Wheat Veg Momos, let’s explore these delectable delights that are perfect for the monsoon season.

Indulge your taste buds with a delightful array of dishes from Fat Tiger. If you crave bold and spicy flavors, the Tiger Big Fat Chicken is a must-try, offering juicy chicken pieces marinated in an irresistible blend of spices. For a heavenly treat, the Fat Tiger Tiramisu Coffee Latte combines the richness of coffee and tiramisu, perfect for cozying up during the monsoon. When it comes to snacks, the Cheesy Chicken Popcorn is an irresistible option, providing a quick and delicious munching experience. Vegetarian food lovers will be delighted with the Deep-Fried Darjeeling Wheat Veg Momos, offering a crispy twist on classic dumplings. Treat yourself to these delectable creations and elevate your culinary experience with Fat Tiger.

Monsoon special menu at Kokum bar and lounge, Vasai

Kokum Bar and Lounge is adjacent to the Kokum Restaurant and seeks to provide a high energy, entertaining venue for the youth of Vasai. With a Live Band that is followed by a DJ at the bar on weekends, The venue aims at making a mark for itself and creating a high energy oasis within the city of Vasai! The newly launched Kokum Bar and Lounge has introduced a monsoon special menu for its guests.

The menu consists of some delicious and innovative bhajiyas and Pakoras. The Bombil , Chicken and prawn bhajiyas are the delectable dishes to try out with Masala Chai. The special monsoon bhajiyas are a treat to the season from Kokum.

Indulge in the Perfect Weekend with Amore Gelato

Begin your weekend with Amore gelato ice creams.Amore serves authentic Italian gelato with passion, attention to detail, and uncompromising principles. An affordable luxury, Amore brings to you a range of Gourment and Vegan gelatos and Sorbettos. They have some really innovative flavours like American Apple pie, Banoffee Crush, Mint Oreo Crumble and Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Sorbetto among others.

Indulge in Monsoon Magic at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is an exquisite property nestled in the heart of Aravali, Haryana, where nature meets modern-day comfort and splendour. An oasis of tranquillity located in close vicinity to the mega-metropolis of New Delhi, the property is an ideal urban retreat. The property is committed to providing a relaxed and luxury experience to all its patrons.

Delivering top-notch F&B offerings, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort now invites patrons to immerse themselves in the magic of the monsoon season with its all-new Monsoon Menu at Glaze. A feast for the senses, this delectable ‘Chai Pakoda Festival’ brings flavours that perfectly complement the gentle drizzles and cosy ambience.

Offering a delightful selection of dishes to complement the rainy season, the resort welcomes the guests to indulge in the flavours of traditional Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist. A few highlights from the menu include a wide range of Pakora to choose from, such as Bharwan Mirchi ke Pakode to Special Paneer Pakoda along with the unique Mumbai Batata Vada and Kanda Palak Bhajiya. And that’s not all! Dive into the flavours of Railway vegetable cutlets, Punjabi Samosas, Amritsari Machhli, Kekda Bhajji, and Keema Patti Samosas, providing an irresistible selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Discover the perfect urban retreat to embrace the monsoon season. Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort invites guests to enjoy the Monsoon Menu at Glaze from the 1st to the 21st of July 2023. Immerse yourself in the serene surroundings and delight in the exquisite flavours of this specially curated feast.

Dimsum hours at Zooey

Zooey, the renowned culinary destination for authentic Asian cuisine, is thrilled to announce its Dim Sum Lunch. Embrace the art of dim sum and embark on a delightful culinary journey filled with an array of exquisite flavours and tantalizing tastes. The event will take place daily from 1 PM to 5 PM, inviting food enthusiasts to experience the magic of unlimited sushi and dim sum.

Indulge in a culinary delight with our carefully curated food menu at Zooey]. From our delectable Vegetarian Maki options like the flavorful Raimbo Maki and the tangy Pickled Avocado Maki to the tantalizing Fish Maki selections including the crispy Shrimp Tempura Maki, spicy Tuna Maki, and the unique Ambassador Maki, each bite promises an explosion of flavors.

Our Dim Sum offerings cater to all palates, with vegetarian options like the Crunchy iceberg and vegetable dumpling, Golden corn and pokchoy dumpling, and the Shanghai poached vegetable dumpling. Non-vegetarian lovers can relish the Prawn and ginger hargao, Crispy crackling prawn with chui chao chili sauce, Chicken xiao long pao with pickled ginger soya vinegar, and the Cantonese style sizzling pounded chicken served with smoked chili and pepper sauce. Each dish is meticulously crafted, ensuring a memorable dining experience that leaves you craving for more.

Delight in a variety of delectable vegetarian and non-vegetarian dim sum options, carefully crafted to cater to every palate. From steamed dumplings to crispy spring rolls, each dish promises an explosion of flavours that will transport you to the heart of Asian culinary traditions.

Acquerello Rice Takes Center Stage with Delectable Risotto Creations at Sorrento, Shangri La

Sorrento, the well-known Italian restaurant at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is ecstatic to introduce gastronomical delights at its new culinary feast: ‘The Grain of Italy’ from 8th - 16th July 2023 for indulging in the festive spirit of July and showcasing the epitome of perfection with Acquerello Rice.

This exclusive pop-up will celebrate the versatility and excellence of Acquerello Rice from northern Italy, highlighting the unique characteristics that make it the preferred choice for creating sumptuous Italian dishes. Each creation promises to tantalize taste buds, combining the

finest ingredients with the richness of Acquerello Rice to create culinary masterpieces.

The culinary team has curated a delectable feast for the guests, starting with the appetizers including Spinach Velouté, Mushroom Arancini, and Burrata Cream. A rendition of classic Risotto includes the must-try White Lobster and Cream Risotto, Braised Lamb Shank and Truffle Risotto and Green Vegetable Velouté as a vegetarian option. In addition to the captivating showcase of risotto, the culinary team will also present a selection of arancini, the delectable Italian rice balls known for their crispy exterior and flavorful fillings. The menu boasts off a variety of desserts including the Manjari Chocolate & Acquerello Rice Pudding along with Mango and Risotto Rice Gelato.

Join us as we celebrate the culinary artistry on display at Sorrento, which will leave you craving for more. The menu will be available for both lunch and dinner for the guests to enjoy at their preferred time. Embark on an extraordinary journey that celebrates the finest ingredients of Italian cuisine from our extensive a la carte menu selection at Sorrento.

Special menu at Cream Centre, Mumbai

Indulge in the delicious menu that transcends generations, serving all-time favorites and inventive innovations in an inviting ambience. From the iconic Original Channa Bhatura to the World’s Best Nachos, Mera SizzlerTM, Bake Me To HeavenTM, and Sizzling Brownie FundaeTM, they offer a blend of traditional Punjabi dishes and original creations.

Experience the perfect balance of change and nostalgia with our new menu.Proving that the classic and the contemporary can coexist harmoniously, while consistently delivering the highest quality of food that lives up to our legacy. Once you taste the flavors, you’ll keep coming back for more.

Specially curated scoops at Ice Cream Works, Mumbai

At Ice Cream Works, they have a delicious and tasty menu of various ice creams. As its all about keeping it real, from our carefully selected ingredients to our wide range of flavours. Their dedication lies in delivering an authentic and unforgettable ice cream experience. Indulge in their icy creations and become a part of its obsession with all things frozen. Visit your nearest store today and indulge in what real ice cream tastes like. With their Monster/Big Bang series, they push the boundaries of traditional ice cream, taking it to the next level. Treat yourself to fully loaded sundaes, perfectly smooth and oh-so-delicious.

Indulge in the delicious menu at Nksha, Churchgate

Forged with the vision of mapping the diverse Indian tastes worldwide, The North Indian culinary indulgence promises to deliver an unparalleled experience with a masterful menu that unites the flavours of the Indian subcontinent under a single roof. Offering a niche dining experience, the exquisite menu features signature dishes such as Truffle Essence, Cheese Kulcha, Roasted Sweet Potato Tikki Chaat, Kacchi Mirchi ka Paneer, Nksha Lobster Curry and more.

To complement the menu, the restaurant also offers a fine selection of wines and cocktails, featuring classic and innovative drinks that pair perfectly with the bold flavours of the food menu, curated by mixologist Varun Sudakar.

Discover a New Way to Socialize with AKINA, Mumbai

AKINA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant, is launching its latest menu offering Izakaya Social Club, the perfect destination to gather with friends and indulge in a scrumptious selection of contemporary Japanese tapas, perfectly paired with refreshing beverages that feature unique twists on Japanese Hi Ball cocktails and a carefully curated wine program. As the saying goes, a bottle of wine is best enjoyed with friends, and AKINA understands that perfectly!

The menu starts with a selection of Tacos, including the Rock Corn and Water Chestnut Nori Taquito or the Seared Salmon Belly Nori Taquito. Guests can also enjoy a range of salads, such as the Spinach and Soba Noodle Salad or the Crispy Shiitake Salad.

For those who prefer large plates, the menu offers a range of options, including Baked Potato or Fried Potato Terrine, Pumpkin & Cheese Okonomiyaki, and Prawn Toast Okonomiyaki. The menu also features Gyoza & Skewers, including Tofu, Mushroom & Kimchi Dumplings, Chicken & Shiitake Gyoza, and the Asparagus Skewer and Tokyo Wing Yakitori.

To complete the perfect dining experience, guests can indulge in a sweet ending with the Miso Cappuccino or the Coconut Chawanmushi.

The ambiance of the restaurant will be enhanced by the lively music that spans from 80s and 90s classics to funk, disco, and soulful R&B, as well as old-school hip-hop.

AKINA’s “Izakaya Social Club" is a vibrant and lively spot that promises to be your go-to destination for unforgettable memories with your friends. Come and join the fun while enjoying a unique culinary experience that celebrates the best of contemporary Japanese cuisine and culture.

Embark on a Lunchtime Adventure with Tori’s Kozara Lunch Menu, Mumbai

Tori, the sensational Latin-Asian fusion restaurant located in the heart of Bandra’s Union Park, is proud to introduce its newest creation - Kozara, a set lunch menu that promises to take you on a culinary adventure. This carefully curated menu boasts an array of innovative dishes, timely service, and a vibrant atmosphere that has made Tori a popular spot for Mumbai’s food lovers.

With Kozara meaning “small plates" in Japanese, diners can expect a feast of diverse flavors and textures from the menu’s selection of soups and salads, big plates, sushi rolls, rice and noodles, dim sums, and desserts. The vibrant and modern ambiance of Tori, combined with the exceptional service and innovative Latin-Asian fusion cuisine, creates an ideal setting for friends to catch up, or for families to enjoy a memorable meal together.

Tori’s Kozara set lunch menu is perfect for those looking for a fun and delicious dining experience. Guests can choose one item from each category to create a complete lunch experience. Start with the refreshing Som Tum Salad or the hearty Man Chow Soup, or go for the spicy Mai Thai Soup or the crisp and cool Asian Cucumber Salad before moving on to the big plates section, where you can indulge in dishes like the succulent Cottage Cheese Mandarin Chili, the bold and flavorful Singapore Black Pepper Chicken, or the succulent Broccoli and Asparagus in Spinach, Coriander, and Red Chili or the fiery Chili Oil Sliced Chicken.

Come with family or friends to indulge in a delicious lunch at Tori, and try the new Kozara set lunch menu and make lasting memories with your loved ones.

Indulge in a Flavorsome Monsoon Experience at Cafe Duco

Cafe Duco is excited to introduce its mouthwatering Monsoon Menu, specially crafted to enhance the rainy season. The menu features a delightful combination of cozy beverages and enticing food choices, allowing guests to indulge in the flavors of the monsoon. Come and experience the season’s essence with each delicious bite and sip at Cafe Duco.

Cafe Duco’s beverage selection presents a delightful array of flavors that complement the rainy weather. Every sip is a moment of pure bliss, from the rich and aromatic Cinnamon Chai to the indulgent Biscoff hot chocolate featuring Lotus biscoff and Speculoos. Experience the unique blend of Tuticorin sea salt and Callebaut dark chocolate in the Sea Salt hot chocolate, or indulge in the refreshing Monsoon Mint hot chocolate with Crème de menthe. For those seeking a spirited twist, the Irish coffee, prepared with espresso and a whip dollop provides the perfect pick-me-up. Additionally, the Hazeltino and Party after tea, a signature house blend of herbs, spices, and ginger, offer refreshing and comforting flavors.

Cafe Duco’s food menu is a delightful blend of traditional and modern flavors. One of the standout dishes is the Birria Ramen, which combines greens, pickled onion, tortilla, chili crisp, jalapeños, and lime for a delicious fusion experience. Guests can add cheese to make it even more indulgent. For the main protein, guests can choose from Braised lamb, Chipotle chicken, Pilbil pork, or Wild mushroom. Another must-try is the Birria poppers, featuring Bhavnagiri chilli, cheese mix, Tamarito dip, and charred jalapeno sauce, guests can choose from Bacon, Piri piri potato, or Pulled chili chicken. The menu also offers Chicken tinga wings with roasted garlic and charred tomato and the delicious Flamin hot elote with corn, chili parmesan crumble, lime crema, and queso.

The Gelato Bar Introduces a Scrumptious New Menu of Artisanal Gelatos

The Gelato Bar, the brainchild of culinary entrepreneur Chef Rachi Gupta, is thrilled to unveil its enticing new menu of handcrafted gelatos, poised to tantalize taste buds and delight gelato enthusiasts across the city. With an unwavering commitment to using only the finest ingredients, The Gelato Bar presents an array of flavors that capture the essence of freshness and indulgence.

Featuring a delectable assortment of artisanal gelatos, The Gelato Bar’s new menu promises an exquisite experience for discerning palates. Each flavor is meticulously crafted to perfection, ensuring a symphony of taste and texture that leaves a lasting impression.

One of the highlights of the new menu is the “Lychee Sorbet" - Flavor Of The Month, made with fresh seasonal lychees sourced locally. This vegan and sugar-free treat offers a refreshing burst of fruity goodness. Another standout flavor is the “Forest Berry," an enticing blend of wild berries, almond milk, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, cranberry, maltitol, and erythritol—a guilt-free pleasure for health-conscious gelato aficionados.

Delving into the realm of classic favorites, The Gelato Bar presents the “Apple Pie Cinnamon Gelato," featuring caramelized apples, toasted cashew and walnut, and a delectable crumble. The “Black Forest Vanilla Cream Gelato" combines the richness of vanilla cream with brownie crumble and luscious cherry filling, topped with milk chocolate shavings. Chocolate lovers will adore the “Chocolate and Cherry Milk Chocolate Gelato," a divine blend of milk chocolate gelato with cherry filling and milk chocolate chips.

Yogisattva Launches a Jain Menu for a Healthy and Inclusive dining experience

Yogisattva, a 100% vegan and gluten-free plant-based cafe in Bandra, launches a Jain menu, curated by the Chef and Founder, Raveena Taurani. With a strong focus on offering healthy and inclusive dining choices, Yogisattva has responded to the increasing demand for Jain cuisine and has now included a unique selection of Jain dishes as a permanent part of its menu.

Jain cuisine upholds certain principles and adheres to a strict set of guidelines, including the avoidance of root vegetables and certain spices. Recognizing the need for an elevated culinary experience for the Jain community, the menu has been crafted to combine tradition, innovation, and taste.

The Jain Menu at Yogisattva includes dishes right from appetizers such as Hummus Beiruty, Organic Hummus made of Organic Chickpeas, topped with Organic Cherry Tomatoes, Organic Sunower Seeds & served with Gluten Free Organic Amaranth Flour Crackers. Dive into main courses like Mexican Buddha Bowl, Mexican Quinoa Bowl: Organic Kidney Beans and Red Pepper Quinoa, Organic Jackfruit, Organic Spiced Corn, Organic Cherry Tomato Salsa, and Hass Avocado Guacamole. In addition to bowls, they also offer a variety of Jain pizzas.

Lastly, you cannot miss some of the delicious desserts like Raw Cacao & Almond Butter Cookie, Made with 100% Natural Oat Flour, Organic Raw Cacao, Organic Almond Butter, Organic Vegan Chocolate Chips, and 100% Natural Unrefined Coconut sugar, and their Raw Cacao and Orange Ice Cream, all prepared using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients and love.