Monsoon Season: Use These Expert-Approved Suggestions To Spruce Up Your Home

Considering the pleasant weather, the monsoon season is perhaps the most anticipated time of the year for respite from the sweltering heat. But did you know that excessive humidity can do more harm than good to indoor spaces? It would only be appropriate to protect homes from the harmful effects of rain by making some slight changes. It is well known that each season dictate our mood. For those who enjoy rain, the pitter patter sound of raindrops on the windows can zap one’s mood. On the contrary, if you have leaky windows and door systems, rain gods can be dampener.

This monsoon season, Manish Bansal, Director, Window Magic, offers a few suggestions for your home interior and décor:

Advertisement

Fenestration

A key to enjoying sitting indoors and watching the rain lies in having the right fenestration. If you have wooden windows & doors, they would expand during the monsoon season due to humidity, an inherent problem with wooden windows & doors. Although the issue can be addressed by painting or sanding the affected part, a permanent solution to monsoon-proof your home is to replace or get new System Engineered Windows & Doors installed, which could be uPVC/Aluminium Windows and Door systems. They are all-weather resistant, prevent seepage keeping your home dry and safe. uPVC/Aluminium Windows & Doors also don’t also swell, twist or warp.

Rearrange furniture

Since the monsoon season can lead to many indoor problems, it is important to take care of furniture during the rainy season, especially wooden furniture. It is important to take appropriate safety measures to avoid damaging the grain of hardwood furniture. Also, place a chair and coffee table by the window to take advantage of the good weather outside. A rainstorm could force you inside. In that case, get a nice bookshelf at home. Set up a quiet reading nook near the window, grab a book and a cup of hot coffee, and take advantage of the current season.

Add a splash of colours to your indoors

Advertisement

The rains are lovely, but they also bring with it a lot of glum environment. Spruce up your décor by adding a lot of colours. Add bright coloured cushions to your neutral sofas or get a pair of bright coloured chairs to pep up the mood.

Get those indoor plants out in the open