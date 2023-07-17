Monsoon Skincare: 5 Tips for Brides-To-Be Planning a Monsoon Wedding

High humidity during the monsoon season is problematic for brides. We are all aware of the significant increase in humidity during the rainy season. Given how often you perspire, you must select the appropriate cosmetics and styling. Why, you inquire? Sweating makes it simpler to draw dirt and contaminants from the air. Shahnaz Husain, a beauty specialist, has created a monsoon handbook for future women who have arranged their nuptials during the rainy season. Here are some fascinating and practical bridal tips to help you look stunning during your monsoon wedding and enjoy your special day without stress.
Shahnaz Husain’s 5 advice for monsoon brides:
- Deep Cleaning or Double Cleansing your skin:
To maintain the pores clear of trapped oil and grime, deep pore cleansing with face scrubs is essential. Additionally, it aids with skin brightness. Use a face scrub twice a week after cleansing the skin in the morning. Use a circular motion to gently work it into the skin after applying it to the face. After that, thoroughly rinse with cold water.
- Skin Toners:
In humid conditions, a flower-based skin tonic or refresher, such as rose skin tonic, is a godsend. Witch hazel and rose water can be combined to create a cooling skin tonic. Pharmacy will have witch hazel on hand. Mix them in equal parts for oily skin. Combine one part witch hazel with three parts rose water for dry skin. Alternately, you might use a skin tonic with rose as its main ingredient. Refrigerate the mixture in a bottle. With cotton wool pads, use it to wipe your face. It not only revitalises the skin but also helps to close pore openings and avoid breakouts. The ultimate skin toner would contain rosewater.
- Scrubbing:
The skin may be more prone to breakouts and blackheads in humid conditions. The areas that are prone to blackheads should be scrubbed using a face scrub. However, avoid using scrubs on rashes, pimples, or acne. Additionally, the scrub can be used on acne scars and open pores. A skilled therapist should remove stubborn blackheads in a skin care facility using the right techniques. Blackheads can become infected when they are pinched or removed at home, and this can leave scarring.
- Face Pack:
During the monsoons, a multani mitti pack is helpful. Make a paste out of it and rose water, apply it to your face, and then wash it off after it has dried. If eruptions occur, mix sandalwood paste into the mask.
- Face Mask:
You can also combine 3 teaspoons of oats with 1 teaspoon each of curd, honey, and egg white for a monsoon-inspired face mask. Add rose water or orange juice if you don’t want to use egg white. After applying it to the face for 30 minutes, wash it off. Use it two times each week. For Monsoon Brides, we suggest the Diamond Mask or Pearl Mask as they will assist to lessen the greasy appearance, remove tan, refresh the complexion, and enhance radiance.
first published: July 17, 2023, 10:26 IST
last updated: July 17, 2023, 10:26 IST