Monsoon Skincare: 7 Essential Steps for Hydration and Protection

Monsoon means relief from scorching heat and pleasant weather, but it comes with its fair set of challenges, especially for our skin. With the increased humidity and dampness, it becomes crucial to adapt our skincare regimen. Hydration and protection are two things you need to focus on. Once you have ensured that your skin remains well-hydrated and protected from environmental aggressors throughout the monsoon season, you are ready to enjoy the season.

Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director, Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute, says, “Embrace the raindrops and let your skin glow from within. This monsoon season, prioritize hydration and protection to maintain your skin’s health and radiance. During the monsoon season, it is crucial to adjust your skincare routine to combat the effects of increased humidity and moisture."

During the monsoon season, your skin faces challenges like excessive sweating, fungal infections, acne breakouts, and damage from UV radiation. Follow Ultimate Monsoon Skincare routine to nourish and protect your skin.