Monsoon Skincare for Diabetics: 6 Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin

During the monsoon season, diabetic patients need to take extra care of their skin due to increased humidity and moisture, which can lead to various skin problems. Dr Mahesh Chavan, Consultant, Endocrinology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai shares some tips for diabetic patients to take care of their skin during monsoons:

Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and support overall health. Protect against fungal infections

Fungal infections thrive in humid environments. Keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating, such as the groin, underarms, and under the breasts. Use antifungal powders or creams recommended by your doctor if necessary. Follow a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin. Ensure you’re following a diabetic-friendly diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support skin health and overall well-being. Pay attention to your feet

Diabetic patients are particularly vulnerable to foot problems. Inspect your feet daily for any cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection. Keep your feet clean and dry, and apply a foot cream to prevent dryness and cracking. Daily inspect the feet with hand held mirror. Wear breathable clothing

Choose light, breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce sweating and moisture accumulation on the skin. Do not go out barefoot

Walking barefoot can be harmful for your feet