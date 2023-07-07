Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Monsoon Skincare for Diabetics: 6 Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin

Monsoon Skincare for Diabetics: 6 Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin

Diabetic patients need to take extra care of their skin due to increased humidity and moisture, which can lead to various skin problems in monsoons

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Diabetic patients are particularly vulnerable to foot problems. Inspect your feet daily for any cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection.
Diabetic patients are particularly vulnerable to foot problems. Inspect your feet daily for any cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection.

During the monsoon season, diabetic patients need to take extra care of their skin due to increased humidity and moisture, which can lead to various skin problems. Dr Mahesh Chavan, Consultant, Endocrinology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai shares some tips for diabetic patients to take care of their skin during monsoons:

  1. Stay hydrated
    Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and support overall health.
  2. Protect against fungal infections
    Fungal infections thrive in humid environments. Keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating, such as the groin, underarms, and under the breasts. Use antifungal powders or creams recommended by your doctor if necessary.
  3. Follow a healthy diet
    A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin. Ensure you’re following a diabetic-friendly diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support skin health and overall well-being.
  4. Pay attention to your feet
    Diabetic patients are particularly vulnerable to foot problems. Inspect your feet daily for any cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection. Keep your feet clean and dry, and apply a foot cream to prevent dryness and cracking. Daily inspect the feet with hand held mirror.
  5. Wear breathable clothing
    Choose light, breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce sweating and moisture accumulation on the skin.
  6. Do not go out barefoot
    Walking barefoot can be harmful for your feet

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati ChaturvediSwati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel ...Read More

first published: July 07, 2023, 17:48 IST
last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:48 IST
Read More
Install
App