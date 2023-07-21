Monsoon Skincare: Jazz Up Your Skincare Routine To Defy Rainy Season Woes

The pitter-patter of raindrops might make your heart sing, but does your skin feel the same way? The monsoon season provides respite from the sweltering summer heat, but it also presents its own set of obstacles, particularly when it comes to preserving healthy skin. Increased humidity, excessive perspiration, and the presence of water frequently cause a slew of skin issues, such as breakouts, fungal infections, and bacterial growth. Don’t let the monsoon dampen your skincare! Grab your umbrellas and get ready to make your skin sing in unison with the rain! Follow the step given below and you will find your skin enjoying the rain with you.

Cleanse away the rainy blues:

Advertisement

During the monsoon season, the increased humidity can lead to oily skin and clogged pores. To combat this, it is essential to cleanse your face twice a day. The Mamaearth Multani Mitti Face Wash is a fantastic solution for controlling oil and acne while promoting hydration. With the natural benefits of Multani Mitti, this face wash gently cleanses and removes excess oil, preventing acne. Infused with the goodness of Bulgarian Rose, the face wash hydrates your skin deeply. It also contains Niacinamide and Vitamin E, which help even out skin tone and control oil production without drying out your skin. What’s more, Mamaearth Multani Mitti Face Wash is certified by Made Safe, ensuring it is free from toxins and harmful chemicals.

Moisturize adequately:

Advertisement

Even during monsoons, your skin needs hydration. Don’t skip moisturizer just because the humidity makes your skin feel oily. Aqualogica Illuminate+ Oil-Free Moisturizer can make your skin shine without making it look greasy. It contains natural Wild Berries, powerful Alpha Arbutin, and Hyaluronic Acid to give your skin a luminous and even-toned appearance. Moreover, the lightweight formula of this oil-free moisturizer ensures that it absorbs deeply into your skin, quenching its thirst without leaving any heavy or greasy residue. Notably, the Hyaluronic Acid component in the moisturizer helps your skin retain moisture effectively.

Hydration is the key:

Advertisement

Keeping yourself hydrated is crucial during the monsoon season, not only for your overall health but also for your skin. Drink plenty of water and consume hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables. Staying hydrated will help flush out toxins from your body, giving you a healthy and radiant complexion.

Avoid touching your face:

During the monsoon season, your face tends to accumulate more dirt and germs from the surroundings. Touching your face frequently can transfer these bacteria onto your skin, leading to breakouts and infections. Try to avoid touching your face as much as possible, and make sure to cleanse your hands before applying any skincare products.