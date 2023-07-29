Monsoon Special: Satisfy Your Cravings With Savory Paneer Cheese Balls

As the rainy season arrives, the craving for something savoury to complement the splendid weather becomes irresistible, especially for children. If you’re on the lookout for a dish that is appetizing, healthy, and delicious all at once, look no further! Paneer cheese balls are the perfect treat to fulfil your hunger needs and satisfy your rainy-day food desires.

Whether it’s for a quick breakfast or an evening snack, these delectable paneer cheese balls are a delightful addition to your family’s mealtime. If you’re eager to surprise your loved ones with a new dish, this recipe is an excellent option. It can also be served as a delightful snack for guests visiting on weekends, earning you praise from everyone.

Let’s delve into the process of making these mouthwatering paneer cheese balls!

Advertisement

Ingredients List For Making Paneer Cheese Balls:

250 grams of Crumbled Paneer

2 Finely chopped Onions

1 tablespoon rice flour

1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour

Half cup of finely chopped coriander

Half a tablespoon of grated ginger

1 tablespoon corn flour

2-3 finely chopped green chilies

Cheese cubes as per requirement

Vegetable Oil for frying

Salt as per your taste

Bread crumbs

Method For Making Paneer Cheese Balls:

Begin by putting the crumbled paneer in a bowl, ensuring that the paneer is fresh and of excellent quality.

Add the finely chopped onions, rice flour, all-purpose flour, coriander, grated ginger, corn flour, green chilies, and salt to the bowl with the paneer.

Mix all the ingredients well and knead them together to form a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into small equal proportions and shape them into ball-like structures.

Now, stuff each paneer ball with a delectable cheese cube and seal it well to retain the stuffing.

Advertisement

Create a batter with the remaining all-purpose flour and water, making sure it has a watery consistency.

Dip each paneer ball into the batter, ensuring it is coated evenly, and then roll it in bread crumbs to give it a crispy texture.

Place the prepared paneer cheese balls in the freezer for an hour or two, allowing them to set.

Heat vegetable oil in a pan for frying and deep fry the cheese balls until they turn a delightful golden brown.