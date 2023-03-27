Mood Booster To Great Immunity; How Morning Sex Can Improve Your Overall Well-being

Morning sex is a topic that has been discussed and debated for years. While some people prefer to engage in sexual activity at night, there are others who claim the benefits of having sex in the morning. Dr Sudeshna Ray, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, in an interview with Healthshots revealed that “Sex, in general, has beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, mental health, intimate relationship quality, depression, pain symptoms, and immune function. When it comes to morning sex, there is more to it." The doctor added that the hormonal levels, including sex hormones such as testosterone, are higher in both men and women in the morning if one goes by the body clock. Let’s find out the top benefits of having coitus in the morning.

It is a mood booster

Ray suggested that the release of happy hormones such as oxytocin and dopamine during sexual activity can lead to an instant improvement in one’s mood, leaving individuals feeling mentally light and calm. This effect can extend beyond the immediate moment and help people feel more relaxed, focused, and cheerful throughout the day, making morning sex a potentially beneficial option for some. Great for your immunity

Engaging in sexual activity in the morning can increase the production of Immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the body, which is an antibody that plays a vital role in the immune function of mucous membranes. Therefore, having more morning sex can result in improved immunity due to the increased production of IgA. Helps in boosting memory

According to Dr Ray, sexual activities cause a rush of hormones in the body that can activate the brain. Having sex in the morning can be particularly beneficial, as it can provide the brain with the necessary hormonal boost to power through the entire day. It can act as your morning workout

Engaging in morning sex can serve as a moderate-intensity workout that burns calories and releases positive energetic hormones, making it an excellent way to start the day. Additionally, morning sex can also contribute to stretching and relaxing the muscles. Helps you improve your libido

She concluded that after a proper rest, the body is prepared to begin a new day, and engaging in morning sex can result in the production of a significant amount of sex hormones, leading to enhanced pleasure. The release of hormones such as oxytocin and dopamine during enjoyable sexual activity can increase libido and lead to higher levels of satisfaction.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here